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(Santa Barbara, Calif.) — Beachcombers, ocean art enthusiasts and environmental stewards will convene at the 2026 Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival, taking place on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12 and 13, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA. In the festival’s 11th year, organizers are thrilled to return to the popular Earl Warren Showgrounds venue to host their largest gathering yet of 50+ artists.

The annual gathering brings together passionate collectors and talented artists for a weekend dedicated to the imagination, education, and fascination with treasures found on our coastline.

“Bringing the festival back to Earl Warren Showgrounds means an expanded lineup of incredible artists and more opportunity for attendees. These two days will be filled with spectacular opportunities for ocean lovers to learn from artists and experts while perusing handmade creations by over 50 talented creatives from all over the country,” said Louise Sciutto, Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival President.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

Treasure Contest — Bring your best piece of sea glass for a judged competition on Sunday, Sept. 13. Entries are accepted from 10 a.m. to 1:25 p.m., with winners announced at 2:45 p.m.

— Bring your best piece of sea glass for a judged competition on Sunday, Sept. 13. Entries are accepted from 10 a.m. to 1:25 p.m., with winners announced at 2:45 p.m. Creative Arts Workshops — Hands-on workshops, including Sea Glass Wire Wrap Pendants, Sea Glass Mobiles, Coastal Crushed Glass Art, and Coastal Macramé (Keychain & Bracelet), will be available throughout the weekend.

— Hands-on workshops, including Sea Glass Wire Wrap Pendants, Sea Glass Mobiles, Coastal Crushed Glass Art, and Coastal Macramé (Keychain & Bracelet), will be available throughout the weekend. Expert Speakers — Featured speakers include Jo Fry (“A Few of My Favorite Things”) and Angelique Allen (“Guided by the Ocean: The Connection between Scientists and Artists”).

— Featured speakers include Jo Fry (“A Few of My Favorite Things”) and Angelique Allen (“Guided by the Ocean: The Connection between Scientists and Artists”). Handcrafted Marketplace — Shop unique wares from over 50 curated vendors featuring ocean-inspired art and jewelry.

— Shop unique wares from over 50 curated vendors featuring ocean-inspired art and jewelry. California Coastal Arts & Ocean Alliance — Visit the Front Lawn exhibit open both days.

EVENT DETAILS (FULL SCHEDULE)

Location: Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA.

Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA. Saturday, Sept. 12: Early Bird entry (includes entire day) at 9 a.m. ($15). General Admission (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) is $7.

Early Bird entry (includes entire day) at 9 a.m. ($15). General Admission (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) is $7. Sunday, Sept. 13: General Admission (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) is $7. Two-day passes are available for $12.

For complete details, presale tickets, or to sign up for workshops, visit https://www.santabarbaraseaglassandoceanartsfestival.com/.