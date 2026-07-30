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SANTA BARBARA, CA, July 29, 2026 – The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is thrilled to announce that its annual Rosebud Film Studies Program is opening up applications for its 2026 Program year. SBIFF accepts applications from local college students and dual-enrollment high school students. The program is FREE and will run from October through December and take place at SBIFF’s Riviera Theatre as well as at SBIFF’s Film Center.

ABOUT SBIFF’s ROSEBUD PROGRAM

The Rosebud Program provides twelve local college students extraordinary insider access to the film industry–and the option to get college credit for it! Rosebud participants are invited to attend more than 30 sneak preview screenings through SBIFF’s Cinema Society, followed by Q&As and intimate discussions with the filmmakers and talent. Participants also enjoy group discussions centered around filmmaking and film analysis, and can add a research component to earn credit through Roger Durling’s Independent Study course at SBCC.

For more information, and to apply, visit https://sbiff.org/education/rosebud-program/

Application Deadline: September 1st, 2026

Program Testimonials:

“Being a part of the Rosebud Program was one of the most fruitful filmmaking experiences I’ve ever had. Having the chance to watch a variety of emotional, thought-provoking films was a privilege in itself, but hearing the films’ respective filmmakers explain their perspectives on their work was incredibly insightful. The Rosebud Program is essentially a filmmaking class because there is quite literally no better way to learn about the art than by conversing with the most talented auteurs around the world, such as Ryan Coogler, Jafar Panahi, Park Chan-wook and many more. However, regardless of what career you want to pursue, I highly recommend partaking in the program because it will invite you to see the world from different perspectives and be more human.”

— Haaram Kim, 2025 Program Participant

“SBIFF was the best welcome to Santa Barbara I received as a new college student. In a nurturing environment like SBIFF’s Rosebud Program and its Cinema Society, I was exposed to seasoned professionals, insightful Q&As, and was given a space to connect with as well as learn from both industry leaders and my peers. I had a very informative conversation with Sean Baker at the “Anora” screening; he is one of many industry experts that want to get to know Rosebud students and answer our questions! For my Writing minor, I developed a film criticism on Pedro Almodovar’s “The Room Next Door”, as I was inspired by attending his Q&A at SBIFF. I will forever cherish these experiences and the knowledge that I gained from it all.”

— Angela Urrecheaga, 2024 Program Participant

“Signing up for the Rosebud Program was one of the best decisions I’d made in my college career, as I got to watch a number of films from around the world in the beautiful Riviera Theatre. Our cohort would stay behind after each Q&A, talking to a number of talented filmmakers and actors, our enthusiasm matched in every conversation. It was definitely a full-circle moment speaking to the people who had long shaped my love for cinema, and getting a glimpse of what their everyday world looked like.”

— Boomika Velineni, 2024 Program Participant

ABOUT SANTA BARBARA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts and educational organization dedicated to discovering and showcasing the best in independent and international cinema. Over the past 40 years, SBIFF has become one of the top 10 film festivals in the United States – attracting 100,000 attendees and offering 11 days of 200+ films, tributes and symposiums, fulfilling their mission to engage, enrich, and inspire the Santa Barbara community through film.

SBIFF continues its commitment to education and the community throughout many free educational programs and events. SBIFF’s programs support over 18,000 kids, students and families in our local community by introducing film as an art form to young children with programs like AppleBox and Mike’s FieldTrip to the Movies; teaching film analysis to high school and college students with programs like Rosebud and the Film Studies Program; and teaching the craft of screenwriting and filmmaking with Film Camp and 10-10-10 Mentorship programs. Most importantly SBIFF’s programs are always directed towards the under-represented and under-served communities within Santa Barbara County.

More recently, SBIFF secured a long-term lease for the iconic multi-plex at 916 State Street in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara. This landmark acquisition and recent renovation of a state-of-the-art Film Center will be a vibrant, year-round destination that will serve as a central hub for cinema enthusiasts and the heart of SBIFF’s renowned Film Festival. Building on the success of the Riviera Theatre revitalization in 2016 and the opening of its own Education Center in 2019 in the downtown area, SBIFF continues to strengthen its commitment to the cultural fabric of Santa Barbara.