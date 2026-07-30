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SANTA BARBARA, CA – July 29, 2026
Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – June 30, 2026
The City of Santa Barbara collected $4.0 Million in Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) for June 2026, the twelfth month in the City’s fiscal year.
For Fiscal Year 2026, the City collected $38.2 Million in overall TOT, of which approximately $33.7 Million came from hotels and $4.5 Million from short-term rentals. For Fiscal Year 2026, total TOT revenues came in 7.7% above budget.
The Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) is a Tax on “Transient” guests staying in any hotel, inn, motel, or other commercial lodging establishment for a period of less than 30 days.
The City’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $35.5 Million, of which $29.5 Million is budgeted in the General Fund.
View the Transient Occupancy Tax Table. The City’s TOT tax rate is 12.0%, of which 10.0% goes to the City’s General Fund and the remaining 2.0% goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.
For additional current and historical financial data, visit the City’s Budget & Reporting webpage.
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