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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to celebrate the grand opening of Sweetaly Gelato this Saturday while enjoying early Fiesta celebrations and a full lineup of events throughout downtown this week. From live performances and art exhibitions to films, workshops, and community gatherings, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here.

Featured Events:

Asian American Film Series (Closing Night) at the Alhecama Theatre (Friday, July 31, 6:00 PM)

(Friday, July 31, 6:00 PM) Una Fiesta de los Adobes at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum (Friday, July 31, 6:30 PM)

(Friday, July 31, 6:30 PM) Dessert with Mozart – A Music Dialogue and Chamber Music Performance at the Lobero Theatre (Friday, July 31, 7:00 PM)

(Friday, July 31, 7:00 PM) Sweetaly Gelato Grand Opening at 401 Paseo Nuevo (Saturday, August 1, 12:00 PM)

(Saturday, August 1, 12:00 PM) Viva el Baile at the Center Stage Theater (Saturday, August 1, 2:00 PM & 6:00 PM)

(Saturday, August 1, 2:00 PM & 6:00 PM) The 5th Annual Backyard Boogie at The Community Arts Workshop (Saturday, August 1, 4:00 PM)

(Saturday, August 1, 4:00 PM) Spidey-Bash: Trivia Patio Event at the Arlington Theatre (Saturday, August 1, 4:00 PM)

La Recepción del Presidente at the Santa Barbara Club (Saturday, August 1, 5:00 PM)

(Saturday, August 1, 5:00 PM) Degrowth and Climate Justice: A Community Q&A at CEC’s Environmental Hub (Tuesday, August 4, 6:30 PM)

(Tuesday, August 4, 6:30 PM) Pet Loss and Grief Support Group at the Santa Barbara Public Library (Wednesday, August 5, 5:30 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

Haha’s and Tapas – A Comedian-Led Food Tour (July 8-August 4): Join a comedian-led walking tour of Santa Barbara’s arts district starting at The Granada Theatre. Enjoy tasty snacks and drinks, visit iconic landmarks, and discover the city’s history and culture with laughs and unique photo ops.

(July 8-August 4): Join a comedian-led walking tour of Santa Barbara’s arts district starting at The Granada Theatre. Enjoy tasty snacks and drinks, visit iconic landmarks, and discover the city’s history and culture with laughs and unique photo ops. Old Spanish Days Fiesta (August 1-9): Santa Barbara’s beloved annual tradition returns bringing a week of vibrant heritage, music, and dance to downtown. State Street and surrounding historic venues will come alive with world-class flamenco, authentic regional bites, lively artisan markets, and free outdoor performances.

(August 1-9): Santa Barbara’s beloved annual tradition returns bringing a week of vibrant heritage, music, and dance to downtown. State Street and surrounding historic venues will come alive with world-class flamenco, authentic regional bites, lively artisan markets, and free outdoor performances. 1st Thursday Art Walk (Thursday, August 6): Explore downtown galleries and creative venues on Thursday, August 6, starting at 5:00 PM for free access to visual arts, live performances, lectures, and wine tastings.

(Thursday, August 6): Explore downtown galleries and creative venues on Thursday, August 6, starting at 5:00 PM for free access to visual arts, live performances, lectures, and wine tastings. Cosas de la Vida Exhibition (On Display until August 6) : Art & Soul is pleased to present Cosas de la Vida, a two-person exhibition featuring new works by celebrated Santa Barbara artists Pedro De La Cruz and Olivia Joffrey.

(On Display until August 6) Art & Soul is pleased to present Cosas de la Vida, a two-person exhibition featuring new works by celebrated Santa Barbara artists Pedro De La Cruz and Olivia Joffrey. UCSB Arts & Lectures Free Summer Cinema at the Courthouse Sunken Garden: Gather your chairs, blankets, and picnics on Fridays from July 10 to August 28 at 8:30 PM for the “Mixtapes & Misfits” outdoor movie series.

Gather your chairs, blankets, and picnics on Fridays from July 10 to August 28 at 8:30 PM for the “Mixtapes & Misfits” outdoor movie series. “YEAR ONE” Exhibition (On Display until August 30): One year after opening its doors in downtown Santa Barbara, Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery marks its first anniversary with YEAR ONE, a collective exhibition celebrating the vision that has shaped the gallery since July 2025.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here.

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.