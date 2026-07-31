Dominant pitching has propelled the Santa Barbara Foresters into the NBC World Series championship game.

Tanner Grove and Jackson Fowler combined to shut out the Junction City Brigade as the Foresters pulled away late for a 7-0 victory in Friday’s semifinal.

The Foresters clung to a 1-0 lead until the top of the eighth inning, when Chris Newstrom’s RBI single scored Carter Rutenbar to extend the lead to 2-0.

Santa Barbara added five runs in the top of the ninth inning to put the game away. Donovan LaSalle delivered the big hit of the inning with a line-drive double to left field that scored Brandy Janusek and Easton Moomau.

Grove got the start for the Foresters and was dominant over five innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven. Fowler was equally effective in relief, giving up one hit over four innings and recording six strikeouts.

The Foresters will now face the Alaska Goldpanners with a chance to win their 11th NBC World Series championship and their first title since 2022. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. PDT at Eck Stadium in Wichita, Kansas.