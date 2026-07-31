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The National Weather Service is forecasting a heatwave throughout Santa Barbara County expected to last from Friday morning, July 31 through Sunday evening, August 2. An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for the Cuyama Valley and Santa Barbara County interior mountains, while a Heat Advisory covers most of the remainder of the county. Gusty Sundowner winds and low humidity are also expected to contribute to elevated fire weather conditions, particularly across southwest Santa Barbara County.

Detailed weather forecasts are available at https://www.weather.gov/lox/

C ommunity- Based Cooling Relief

In addition to community-based cooling options such as malls, movie theaters, parks, and beaches, the following locations are available to the public to seek relief from the heat:

Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center

Address: 4689 Highway 166, New Cuyama, CA 93254

Phone Number: (805) 345-1961

Hours of Operations: Saturday and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The Cuyama Valley Family Resource Center is air conditioned (AC).

Joseph Centeno Cuyama Aquatics Center

Address: 290 Wasioja Street, New Cuyama, CA 93254

Phone Number: 805-729-7508

Hours of Operation: Tuesday–Sunday, 1:00 PM–5:30 PM.

If you are an individual who has a disability or other access or functional need (DAFN), and require transportation to a community-based cooling relief location, contact a paratransit provider near you:

Easy Lift Santa Barbara | Phone: 805-681-1181

SMOOTH Santa Maria | Phone: 805-922-8476

Santa Ynez Valley Transit Dial-A-Ride | Phone: 805-688-5452

COLT Lompoc ADA Curb-to-Curb | Phone: 805-736-7666

High Temperature Precautions and Tips to Stay Cool: