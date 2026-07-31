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Santa Barbara Humane will return to Waller Park in Santa Maria on Saturday, August 15 2026, to provide free veterinary services during the annual Day in the Park celebration. From noon to 4 p.m., the organization’s mobile veterinary team will offer no-cost dog vaccinations, microchips, and topical flea treatment to help local families keep their pets healthy and protected. To help ensure the safety and comfort of all pets, the clinic is for dogs only, and cats should remain safely at home.

The event follows Santa Barbara Humane’s record-breaking participation in 2025, when its veterinary team and volunteers provided 601 services to 209 pets in just four hours. It was the organization’s busiest Day in the Park since it first joined the annual event, demonstrating both the need for accessible veterinary care and the impact of bringing those services directly into the community.

“Day in the Park gives us an opportunity to meet families where they are and provide care that can make a real difference in a pet’s health and well-being,” said Dr. Katie Marrie, Chief Veterinary Oﬃcer at Santa Barbara Humane. “Last year, we helped more than 200 pets in a single afternoon, and we’re excited to return to Waller Park to provide free veterinary care to even more pets and families in our community.”

Available canine vaccines will include rabies and DA2PP . No appointment or payment is required, and walk-in services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged at sbhumane.org/mobile. Those who pre-register will receive a pass allowing them to move to the front of the line.

All dogs must be on leashes. Services are subject to the availability of supplies on the day of the event.

In addition to veterinary care, Santa Barbara Humane staff will be available to answer questions and provide information about the nonprofit’s programs and services, including affordable veterinary care, low-cost dog training, pet resources, and upcoming community events.Day in the Park is a free, family-friendly community celebration featuring local organizations, entertainment, food, and resources for families throughout the Santa Maria Valley. This year marks Santa Barbara Humane’s fifth year participating in the annual event.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for more than 139 years. The organization’s campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide affordable veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption services, and socially conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive federal funding, it relies on local donor support to help thousands of animals and families throughout Santa Barbara County each year. Santa Barbara Humane is an independent organization and is not aﬃliated with the Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA.