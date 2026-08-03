The Angry Poodle shared his satirical wisdom about Santa Barbara’s e-bike debate, and I appreciate his refreshingly balanced perspective. (See his July 28 soapbox, “The Wrong War on E-Bikes.”) I agree that our community has been in a “state of perpetual apoplexy” over this issue — and I fear that, amid all the outrage, many people are missing the bigger picture.

Like Mr. Poodle, I celebrate the e-bike as “nothing less than the missing link when it comes to getting people out of their cars.” E-bikes make transportation more affordable and accessible for those who cannot afford a car while also allowing young people some independence — and, yes, the freedom to be kids and have fun. Santa Barbara residents and bicycles have coexisted for well over a century, and there is no reason that cannot continue.

As with nearly everything, however, there is a point at which something beneficial can become dangerous. It is our responsibility as citizens and as a community to find the appropriate balance through careful assessment, thoughtful discussion, public education, and — when necessary — enforcement. By law, bicycles have the same right to use our streets as automobiles, and cyclists deserve equal respect and consideration — not blanket condemnation because a small number of reckless riders refuse to obey the law.

I, too, am pleased to see increased education and enforcement on State Street and throughout the South Coast to address the legitimate safety problems caused by those reckless riders. It is about time — and long overdue. But like my canine compadre, I ask that we not allow a vocal minority of e-bike haters to convince us that compromise is impossible, or that e-bikes are the work of demons and must be vanquished for eternity.

The problem is not e-bikes themselves; it is irresponsible behavior. Let’s manage that behavior without sacrificing the enormous benefits e-bikes offer our community.