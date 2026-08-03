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LOMPOC, CA, August 3, 2026 – The city of Lompoc is excited to announce its Backpack Giveaway for the 2026-2027 school year. Organized by city employees, this new initiative aims to support Lompoc’s K-12 students as they enter the upcoming school year.

Community members may enter a K-12 student for the giveaway through Thursday, August 6th. Nominations must be submitted at Lompoc City Hall, located at 100 Civic Center Plaza. There is no cost to submit a nomination. Recipients will be selected through a random drawing, and winners will be notified directly by telephone on Friday, August 7th.

Employees of the Treasury and Utility Billing Division proposed the Backpack Giveaway and all departments supported the initiative. All school supplies, resources and backpacks included in the giveaway were donated by city employees. Staff also volunteered to assemble the many backpacks, noting the meaningful, widespread impact this year’s giveaway will have on the community.





Community members wishing to enter a student in the giveaway are encouraged to visit Lompoc City Hall during regular business hours, Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



For additional information or further questions, please contact Emily Prueitt, Public Information Officer: e_prueitt@ci.lompoc.ca.us

City of Lompoc

The City of Lompoc was founded as a town in 1874 and incorporated as a city on August 13, 1888. Prior to the City’s establishment, the building of La Purisima Mission in 1787 marked the earliest European settlement in the Lompoc Valley. Growth in the Lompoc Valley was sparked by the 1901 completion of the coastal railroad between San Francisco and Los Angeles, which included the extension of a spur into Lompoc. The Lompoc Valley is home to Vandenberg Space Force Base, the first missile base of the United States Air Force. Today, the City of Lompoc is a travel destination known for its downtown mural program, local wines and acclaimed cuisine, historic landmarks, parks and nearby beaches. For more information, visit: http://www.cityoflompoc.com/