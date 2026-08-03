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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA — July 31, 2026 — Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital recently concluded another successful Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp, bringing together youth with physical disabilities for a week of adapted sports and recreation at the UCSB Recreation Center.

Held July 13-16, the camp welcomed approximately 35 campers and 75 volunteers. Guided by trained coaches and volunteers, many of whom use wheelchairs themselves, campers built confidence, developed new skills and formed meaningful connections.

Campers ages 6 to 21 participated in a wide range of activities, including wheelchair basketball, rugby, hand cycling, SCUBA diving, swimming, tennis, racquetball, boccia, pickleball, indoor rock climbing, an indoor ropes course and sled hockey.

Since its founding in 1986, the Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp has helped young people with physical disabilities discover their strengths, build independence and experience the benefits of teamwork and physical activity. Hosted by Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, it remains the only program of its kind on the Central Coast and attracts participants from across California. The camp is offered free of charge thanks to generous support from the Foundation for Cottage Rehabilitation & Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals (FCR&GVCH) and community donors.

New this year, FCR&GVCH Chair Rich Boyd introduced campers to the art of lassoing, and older participants traveled to Ice in Paradise in Goleta to try sled hockey. The week also featured a carnival-style festival, a pop- up dance party and a Family & Friends Day talent show, giving campers opportunities to showcase their creativity and connect with one another beyond sports.

“For some campers, this is their first opportunity to try these sports in a supportive environment designed around their abilities,” said René Van Hoorn, Manager of Community Programs at Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital and camp director. “The confidence they build during the week often extends far beyond camp and into other areas of their lives.”

Throughout the week, campers participated in activities designed to foster independence and social connection. Many return year after year, developing friendships and skills that continue long after camp concludes. Some former campers have even returned as volunteers and mentors, helping inspire the next generation of participants.

Cottage Health President and CEO Scott Wester visited the camp during the week to meet with campers, volunteers and staff and witness the program’s impact on local youth and families.

For campers and families alike, the week serves as a reminder that physical limitations do not define potential.Learn more about supporting the Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp and other programs through the Foundation for Cottage Rehabilitation & Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals at cottagehealth.org/fcrgvch.

About Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital

For over 60 years, the not-for-profit Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital (CRH) has been the premier provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient medical rehabilitation services for patients in Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties. CRH serves people with brain and spinal cord injury, stroke and stroke-related disorders, musculoskeletal dysfunction, chronic pain, and other neurological and complex orthopedic conditions. CRH is recognized for its quality of compassionate care as it empowers people with disabilities to achieve optimum quality of life. CRH is part of the not-for-profit Cottage Health, the leader in providing advanced medical care to the Central Coast region. For more information, visit CottageHealth.org/CRH

About Cottage Health

The not-for-profit Cottage Health provides advanced medical care to the Central Coast region. In the past year, Cottage Health hospitals provided care for 19,213 inpatient admissions and 85,711 emergency department visits and helped deliver 1,886 newborns. Comprised of more than 700 physicians, many with subspecialties typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage Health’s comprehensive range of specialized services includes the Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Level 1 Trauma Center, Neuroscience Institute, Heart & Vascular Center, Center for Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Hospital. Beyond hospital settings, Cottage Health offers primary care and specialty clinics, Cottage Urgent Care Centers throughout the tri-counties, and 24-hour access to providers via Cottage Virtual Care (English and Spanish), an online service for common conditions.