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SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 3, 2026

Residents are invited to attend community engagement meetings in mid-August and share input on the De La Vina Pilot Restriping Project between Padre and Valerio Streets before it is presented to the City Council. Join project staff virtually on August 12 or in person on August 13 at the southeast corner of Mission and De La Vina streets. The City is considering the pilot project as part of repaving planned for early 2027 to improve safety on De La Vina Street, a Vision Zero Priority Corridor with a history of serious injury and fatal collisions. Share your input to help make Safe Streets for All!

The Transportation Circulation Committee will review the project on August 27 and provide a recommendation to the City Council. If approved by the City Council in fall 2026, the pilot project would be implemented in spring 2027. After one year, staff will evaluate the results. If the project reduces collisions and maintains emergency access, staff will recommend making the pilot permanent.

Virtual Meeting: De La Vina Street Pilot Restriping Project

Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Begins at 5:30 p.m.

Register for the Zoom webinar

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Community Information Table: De La Vina Street Pilot Restriping Project

Thursday, August 13, 2026

5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Mission and De La Vina Street

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Transportation Circulation Committee Meeting

Thursday, August 27, 2026

Meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

David Gebhard Public Meeting Room (630 Garden Street)

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Pedestrian safety enhancements are currently being installed at Padre, Pedregosa, Islay, and Valerio Streets. The project includes curb extensions, high-visibility crosswalks, and new pavement markings designed to improve sightlines, shorten crossing distances, and slow vehicle turning speeds. Funding for this work is provided through state and federal grants.

For more information, visit Safe Streets for All Action Plan (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SafeStreets).

To sign up to receive agenda notifications, submit comments, and participate in the meeting, visit Transportation & Circulation Committee (SantaBarbaraCA.gov\TCC).