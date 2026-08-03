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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

An Old Spanish Days tradition filled the beautiful garden patio of the historic Santa Barbara Club for La Recepción del Presidente. El Presidente 2026 Colin Hayward and his wife Monica Hayward welcomed guests for a spectacular evening highlighted with dances by Spirit of Fiesta Jenna Ramirez and Junior Spirit of Fiesta Penny Hernandez.

La Recepción del Presidente began in the 1980’s as a way for that year’s El Presidente to welcome everyone and to thank the board of directors and countless community volunteers for their efforts in organizing the Old Spanish Days festivities planned for the coming week.

El Presidente Hayward was joined by a long list of Past Presidentes including Mike Danley (1997), Mike Mendoza (1998), Scott Burns (1999), Roger Aceves (2001), Christie Gallagher (2003), Tim Taylor (2008), Joanne Funari (2011), JC Gordon (2016), Denise Sanford (2018), Erik Davis (2020), Stephanie Petlow (2021), Davd Bolton (2023) and Fritz Olenberger (2025).

In addition to the Spirits’ performances, the evening’s entertainment included a duet by the first male junior spirit of Fiesta Ryan Zermeño (1998) and the 2024 Spirit of Fiesta Georgey Taupin. The show concluded with a group dance by Spirit of Fiesta and her studio, Timo Nuñez Flamenco Arte, followed by a Fin de Fiesta finale bringing everyone on to the stage.

“It was an evening of celebration and Fiesta,” said El Presidente 2026 Colin Hayward. “It was great to see everyone enjoying the entertainment – Old Spanish Days works hard to be able to provide a platform for our may youth dancers and studios.”

Fiesta 2026 runs August 5-9. Additional details at sbfiesta.org.