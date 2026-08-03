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Reception with the artists – Friday, October 2nd from 4:30pm to 6:30pm.

Building on four decades of promoting preservation through art, The Oak Group is proud to announce its Fall 2026 show benefiting the California Rangeland Trust whose mission is to protect California rangelands through conservation agreements.

The California Rangeland Trust has partnered with California ranching families across the State to permanently protect 416,010 acres of beautiful open spaces as working landscapes forever. These lands serve as wildlife corridors and carbon sponges, where sensitive species thrive, our air is cleaned and our fresh water flows, home to resources that benefit us all. The exhibit will feature paintings of 10 California Rangeland Trust conservation easements in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties: Rancho Arbolado, Hanson Ranch, Hearst Ranch, Carrizo Ranch, Spanish Ranch, San Lorenzo Ranch, Ahearn Ranch, Covell Ranch/PBS, El Chorro Ranch and San Lucas Ranch in the Santa Ynez valley.

The exhibit will be held at the Santa Barbara Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery, located at 40 East Anapamu Street in downtown Santa Barbara, and will run from October 1st through October 30th, with gallery hours Monday through Thursday from 10am to 7pm, Friday and Saturday from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

A reception with the artists will take place in the Faulkner Gallery on Friday, October 2nd, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. The show will also be viewable online from October 2nd through November 30th at http://www.oakgroup.org and http://www.rangelandtrust.org. Additionally, some Oak Group members and California Rangeland Trust personnel will be on hand at the gallery from 5-7pm on First Thursday October 1st.

Participating Oak Group members include: Meredith Brooks Abbott, Whitney Brooks Abbott, Rebecca August, Marcia Burtt, Chris Chapman, Bill Dewey, Rick Drake, Michael Drury, Rick Garcia, Carrie Givens, Kevin Gleason, Jeremy Harper, Kerri Hedden, Tom Henderson, Ray Hunter, John Iwerks, Larry Iwerks, Manny Lopez, Linda Mutti, Rob Robinson, Ann Sanders, Richard Schloss, Skip Smith, Thomas Van Stein, Arturo Tello, and John Wullbrandt. Emeritus members John Comer and Sarah Vedder and Guest Artist Robert Abbott.