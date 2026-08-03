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SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 2, 2026

On August 2, 2026, around 9:50 p.m., the Santa Barbara Police Department received a report of a serious-injury traffic collision involving a vehicle vs. pedestrian on the 1200 block of Coast Village Road.

Officers, the fire department, and paramedics arrived on the scene and found an adult male pedestrian unconscious in the roadway and started rendering aid. The pedestrian was transported to Cottage Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

The initial investigation shows that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Coast Village Road, and the pedestrian was crossing southbound when they were struck by the vehicle.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Santa Barbara Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit was called and is currently investigating the collision.

The driver of the vehicle was cooperating with officers on scene, and DUI is not suspected to be a factor.

The 1200 block of Coast Village Road is expected to be closed for several hours during this investigation. Please avoid the area.

This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.