My company directly services more than 1,100 local businesses across every corridor and side street in Santa Barbara. Because I work with these merchants daily, I hear their struggles firsthand. I feel a duty to speak on their behalf and advocate for the overwhelming majority whose livelihoods depend on a functional, accessible downtown grid.

The current closure of State Street unfairly created a commercial advantage for a select few businesses at the “entry gate,” or road block of downtown, while cutting off access to the rest of the corridor. It is long overdue to reopen our primary municipal artery to serve all 87,000 residents and business owners across Santa Barbara.

It is understandable that the businesses on the 500 block, especially those on or closest to the corner of Haley Street where State Street is currently cut off, benefit from the closure and want it to remain permanent. However, their advocacy isn’t about civic vision — it’s about protecting a “Bottleneck Advantage” that grants them unique visibility at the expense of others.

The Bottleneck Advantage: 501 State Street

As shown in the attached aerial maps, vehicular traffic on State Street is forced to stop and turn right at Haley Street. Every vehicle on Highway 101 exiting the Castillo or Bath Street off-ramps is funneled directly down Haley Street toward State Street. This gives the 500 block unique exposure:

• 100 Percent Drive-By “Billboard Effect”: Every single car entering the downtown core from the lower arterial grid must drive directly past and look squarely at this block before making the mandatory turn.

• Prime Drop-Off and Delivery Access: Unlike the businesses above the 500 block, 501 State retains immediate, legal curb drop-off frontage along Haley Street and full alley access.

• The Pedestrian Funnel: Because the pedestrian promenade begins at Haley Street — the front door of the 500 block — incoming foot traffic from the beach is funneled directly past these specific businesses.

What About All the Other Local Businesses?

While one block is thriving due to this traffic bottleneck, retail, dining, and service businesses spanning the 700 through 1300 blocks of State Street, as well as those on every side street, are struggling. These businesses have been:

• Stripped of their natural drive-by exposure.

• Denied curb drop-off zones for elderly and mobility-impaired customers.

• Cut off from essential delivery logistics that any Main Street and public right-of-way should provide.

Protecting a barrier that benefits a few at the expense of the health of the full downtown is not community planning. We must remove these artificial roadblocks and restore equitable access to all of Santa Barbara.