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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Unity Shoppe has named Dr. Regina Ruiz as its new Director of Development, welcoming an accomplished nonprofit executive, fundraiser, and communications leader whose career has been dedicated to strengthening organizations that serve the Santa Barbara community.

Dr. Ruiz brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience spanning nonprofit management, philanthropy, government, strategic communications, media, and community engagement. In her new role, she will lead Unity Shoppe’s fundraising strategy, including major gifts, planned giving, corporate partnerships, foundation relations, donor stewardship, and signature fundraising events, including the 2nd Annual Kenny Loggins Pickleball in the Danger Zone Tournament, and the 40th Annual Unity Shoppe Telethon. Working closely with Executive Director/CEO Angela Miller-Bevan, the Board of Directors, volunteers, and community partners, Dr. Ruiz will help expand philanthropic support for Unity Shoppe’s mission of providing food, clothing, and essential resources with dignity, respect, and choice to families throughout Santa Barbara County.

For Dr. Ruiz, the appointment represents more than a new leadership opportunity, it is the culmination of years of academic research, professional experience, and a lifelong commitment to serving the Santa Barbara community.

She earned her Doctor of Education in Organizational Change and Leadership from the University of Southern California, where her dissertation, A Strategy to Thrive During a Crisis for Nonprofit Organizations, explored the leadership and organizational practices that enable nonprofits to successfully navigate disruption and emerge stronger.

Rather than studying nonprofit leadership in theory alone, Dr. Ruiz focused her doctoral research on Santa Barbara County’s nonprofit community. She interviewed a dozen of the region’s most respected nonprofit executives to identify the leadership strategies, organizational practices, and community partnerships that allow nonprofits to remain resilient while continuing to serve people during times of crisis. Published through the USC Library, her research established expertise in strategic planning, organizational resilience, stakeholder engagement, and leading organizations through disasters and periods of significant change.

Today, that research comes full circle.

As Director of Development for Unity Shoppe, one of Santa Barbara County’s most respected and enduring nonprofit organizations, Dr. Ruiz now has the opportunity to apply the very evidence-based leadership principles she documented through her doctoral research. At a time when rising costs and economic uncertainty have increased the demand for food assistance, her appointment brings together scholarship, executive leadership, and a deep understanding of the local nonprofit landscape to help strengthen one of the community’s most vital safety-net organizations.

Dr. Ruiz most recently served in executive leadership positions in both the nonprofit and public sectors. Before entering nonprofit leadership, Dr. Ruiz spent more than a decade as a top- market television news anchor and investigative reporter. Her experience telling meaningful stories, building public trust, and connecting communities continues to shape her approach to philanthropy by helping donors understand the life-changing impact of their generosity.

A longtime Santa Barbara County resident, Dr. Ruiz lives in Carpinteria, where she has raised her three children. She says serving families in the community she calls home is both a professional privilege and a personal calling.

“Joining Unity Shoppe is truly an honor,” said Dr. Ruiz. “This organization has been a beacon of hope for generations of Santa Barbara County families, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to help carry that mission forward. No parent should have to wonder how they will put food on the table, and no child should have to question whether they will experience the joy of the holidays. As more families face food insecurity and economic uncertainty, our entire community has an opportunity to come together with compassion and generosity. I look forward to building meaningful partnerships with our donors, volunteers, businesses, and community leaders to ensure every family is treated with dignity, every child has hope, and no one in our community goes hungry.”

Executive Director Angela Miller-Bevan said Dr. Ruiz’s experience and commitment to the community make her an ideal addition to Unity Shoppe’s leadership team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Regina to the Unity Shoppe family. Her leadership, fundraising expertise, and deep commitment to Santa Barbara County make her an outstanding addition to our team. Regina brings both the experience and the heart to help us strengthen our mission, build lasting community partnerships, and ensure we continue serving local families with dignity, respect, and compassion for years to come.”

Dr. Ruiz’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as Unity Shoppe continues to meet growing community needs while expanding philanthropic partnerships to ensure its long-term sustainability. Her unique combination of executive fundraising success, communications expertise, doctoral research, and deep roots in Santa Barbara County positions the organization to build upon its more than 100-year legacy of serving local families with dignity, respect, and compassion.

About Unity Shoppe

For more than a century, Unity Shoppe has provided food, clothing, school supplies, holiday assistance, and other essential resources to individuals and families throughout Santa BarbaraCounty. Through the generosity of donors, volunteers, and community partners, Unity Shoppe serves thousands of local residents each year with dignity, respect, and choice while fostering hope, stability, and self-sufficiency.

As Unity Shoppe continues to expand its impact, fundraising efforts are underway for several signature events, including the 2nd Annual Kenny Loggins Pickleball in the Danger Zone Tournament (September 11–13), the Voices for Unity Concert at the Granada Theatre on November 24, and the 40th Annual Unity Shoppe Telethon on December 11. Community members, sponsors, and volunteers are invited to participate and help ensure Unity Shoppe can continue serving local families in need.