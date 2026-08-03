Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Marjorie Large and her family celebrating her daughter’s award at Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Goleta’s Finest 2025 | Credit: Courtesy

WitMark Group, a boutique communications agency based in downtown Santa Barbara, marks its 20th anniversary this month, commemorating two decades of work supporting nonprofits and businesses across the region.

The agency’s story began on August 6, 2006, when founder Marjorie Large launched Deco Marketing Group as a solo consultancy. Large brought to the venture a background in marketing built through her work at a local agency and with other communications organizations, along with an MBA from Pepperdine University with a focus in entrepreneurship. That grounding in entrepreneurship has stayed central to her work ever since, fueling a lasting passion for partnering with businesses and organizations that share the same founder-driven spirit she brought to her own venture. What started as an independent practice grew steadily over the years, built on long-term client relationships and a reputation for strategic, collaborative work.

In 2017, Deco Marketing Group merged with another firm to form WitMark Group, expanding the agency’s capabilities and client base while preserving the personal, high-touch approach that had defined Large’s practice from the start.

“Twenty years ago, I started this agency to help regional businesses tell their stories,” said Marjorie Large, founder of WitMark Group. “Two decades later, that mission hasn’t changed. WitMark is still a true partner to our clients, helping them make their mark.”

In the years since, WitMark Group has grown from its solo-consultancy origins into a full-service boutique agency with a physical office in downtown Santa Barbara and a small, dedicated staff. Along the way, the firm has partnered with many of the region’s most established organizations and built a client roster spanning nonprofit, lifestyle, healthcare, banking, and civic sectors.

Investing in the next generation of local talent has also been a hallmark of WitMark Group’s growth. Over the years, the agency has employed numerous team members and provided hands-on internship opportunities to students from UC Santa Barbara, Westmont College, and Santa Barbara City College. This internship program has shaped future marketers, giving them real-world, project-based experience working directly with clients. For Large, her impact on young professionals and students alike reflects the philosophy that has guided her agency since its founding: to invest not just in client relationships but also in the people that are a part of her team.

Today, WitMark Group continues to provide marketing, public relations, branding, and content strategy services to organizations throughout the Santa Barbara region and beyond, pairing two decades of experience with a creative, strategic approach that keeps evolving alongside its clients.

WitMark Group is a boutique marketing, PR, and branding agency headquartered in downtown Santa Barbara, California. Founded in 2006 as Deco Marketing Group and formed through a 2017 merger, the agency provides strategic communications, branding, and content services to nonprofits, civic organizations, healthcare providers, financial institutions, and regional businesses. Visit http://www.witmarkgroup.com to learn more.