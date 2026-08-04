Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. — Hillside Santa Barbara proudly welcomed residents, families, staff, and community members to its Second Annual Disability Independence Day Festival on Saturday, July 25, celebrating inclusion, self-determination, and the continued advancement of opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The festival honored Disability Independence Day, commemorating the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and recognizing the importance of accessibility, equity, and independence for people of all abilities. For Hillside residents, the celebration represented more than a day of festivities—it was a powerful reminder that every individual deserves the opportunity to live with dignity, choice, purpose, and meaningful community connections.

Hillside came alive with music, games, activities, and opportunities to connect with organizations dedicated to serving individuals with disabilities throughout Santa Barbara County. Community resource partners included representatives from the Grace Fisher Foundation, Tri-Counties Regional Center (TCRC), Unity Shoppe, Devereux, and several other local service agencies, providing valuable information about programs, resources, and support available to individuals and families.

Guests also enjoyed a variety of family-friendly entertainment and activities made possible through generous local businesses and community partners. Taqueria 805 served delicious food, while Maria’s Face Painting, SB Party Ponies, and the SB Balloon Guy brought smiles to guests of all ages with colorful, interactive experiences that created lasting memories.

“This event is a celebration of the incredible individuals we serve and the inclusive community we continue to build together,” said Angela De Bruyn, Director of Employee & Community Relations. “Disability Independence Day reminds us that true independence is supported by opportunity, acceptance, and access. We are grateful to our community partners, volunteers, sponsors, and everyone who helped make this day so meaningful.”

The annual festival also highlights the importance of community support for Hillside Santa Barbara’s mission. Through partnerships, volunteerism, and philanthropic giving, Hillside is able to provide high-quality residential services, medical care, recreational therapy, life skills programming, and enriching experiences that empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to thrive.

Events like the Disability Independence Day Festival strengthen relationships between Hillside residents and the broader Santa Barbara community while raising awareness of the importance of inclusion and the services that help individuals lead fuller, more independent lives.

Hillside extends its heartfelt appreciation to every organization, volunteer, sponsor, and attendee who helped make the Second Annual Disability Independence Day Festival a tremendous success. Together, we continue to foster abilities, create community, and celebrate the unique strengths and contributions of every individual.

About Hillside Santa Barbara

For more than 80 years, Hillside Santa Barbara has been dedicated to fostering abilities and creating community for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Through compassionate residential care, medical services, therapeutic recreation, and person-centered programming, Hillside empowers residents to live healthy, fulfilling, and meaningful lives while promoting inclusion throughout the Santa Barbara community. To learn more, visit: http://www.hillsidesb.org