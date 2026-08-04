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Do you know about GVL Express? The Goleta Valley Library’s temporary location, GVL Express, has been open for just over a year at 6500 Hollister Avenue, Suite 105. The library is in a temporary location while the main library at 500 N. Fairview undergoes construction as part of the Goleta Valley Library ADA, Safety, and Building Improvement Project. The project is focused on bringing the building up to current code standards and improving accessibility, safety, and sustainability measures within the facility.

Watch our video featuring friendly library staff to learn about what to expect when you visit GVL Express. The video is also available in Spanish.

What to Know When Visiting GVL Express

Parking

There is a total of 20 parking spaces designated for Library patrons. These are marked with the word “Library” in each space. There are also two handicapped parking spaces for those with accessibility needs. Additionally, there is ample street parking on Los Carneros Way as well as overflow parking at City Hall right next door. Please note that any cars parked in spaces marked for other tenants may be subject to towing.

Metered Visits

The occupancy of GVL Express is a total of 35 individuals, so during peak hours we are prepared to meter how many patrons are inside the suite at one time. If this occurs, please expect a brief wait before entering, and the possibility of a “short and sweet” visit inside GVL Express. While our temporary library has become more popular since opening last summer, we have not needed to meter access just yet.

Hours and Returns

The hours at GVL Express remain the same as those at Goleta Valley Library:

Tuesday through Thursday: 10:00am – 7:00pm

Friday and Saturday: 10:00am – 5:30pm

Sunday: 1:00 – 5:00pm

Closed Monday

Returns are accepted inside GVL Express during open hours. Two exterior book drops are located at the front of Goleta City Hall (130 Cremona Drive) and the entrance to the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue) for 24/7 returns. Materials are retrieved and checked in daily Tuesday-Sunday. Returns are also accepted at the Bookvan and at any Black Gold library.

Computers

Four computers are available for public use. Patrons may still access up to two hours per day of total computer time. Sessions are 30 minutes each to allow computer access to as many patrons as possible. Reservations are available upon request.

Patrons may access the internet, copying, printing, word processing, email, and more. For the comfort and security of all patrons in the smaller space, privacy screens are in place during all computer sessions.

Collections

GVL Express has portions of every collection available for checkout, with high-interest materials for all ages organized throughout the suite. New releases, bestsellers, and other popular titles are added to the collection regularly, and creative displays are rotated on a monthly basis. A designated room for holds pick-up is also available for materials that are borrowed from other Black Gold libraries.

Programs

Library programs are running strong at offsite locations including the Goleta Community Center, parks and open spaces, and even Goleta Beach! Some small-size programming such as Tech Tutoring is held onsite, while the majority of our programs have pivoted to an outreach model of service while we are in our temporary location. See our full calendar of events at http://www.goletavalleylibrary.org/calendar.

Thank you for your continued patronage during construction. We look forward to welcoming you to GVL Express!

For more information, visit our webpage here: http://www.goletavalleylibrary.org/about/gvl-express. Additional information about the construction project and the separate interior design capital campaign is available on the Goleta Valley Library Improvement Project webpage.