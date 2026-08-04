Sansum Diabetes Research Institute Announces Taste of the Vine 2026 Santa Barbara’s Premier Food, Wine and Philanthropic Event Returns August 29 at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) is pleased to announce the return of Taste of the Vine, its signature fundraising event, on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum. The beloved annual gathering will bring together community leaders, philanthropists, local wineries, culinary partners, and supporters for an unforgettable evening dedicated to advancing diabetes research, education, and care.

Guests will enjoy exceptional local wines, craft beverages, live music, elevated cuisine, and a live auction, culminating in a memorable dining experience in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara. Proceeds from the event will directly support SDRI’s mission to improve the lives of people living with diabetes through innovative research, education, and patient-centered programs.

“Taste of the Vine is more than a celebration of Santa Barbara’s incredible food and wine culture,” said Dr. Andy Rhinehart, Chief Executive and Scientific Officer at SDRI. “It is an opportunity for our community to come together and invest in life-changing research and programs that impact thousands of individuals and families affected by diabetes.”

New this year, SDRI will introduce Taste of the Vine After Dark, an exclusive after-party experience that continues the celebration after the main event concludes. Attendees can enjoy a live DJ, specialty cocktails and beverages, late-night bites, and a vibrant atmosphere designed to engage a new generation of supporters while furthering the event’s fundraising impact.

Taste of the Vine has become one of Santa Barbara’s most anticipated charitable events, raising critical funds that help SDRI advance breakthroughs in diabetes prevention, treatment, and care. Community partnerships and sponsorships play a vital role in the event’s success, and SDRI invites businesses and individuals to explore sponsorship opportunities and join the effort to create a future without diabetes.

The event is guided by a dedicated volunteer committee and co-chaired by community leaders Tamara Free and Wendy Thies Sell.

Event Details

Taste of the Vine 2026 Saturday, August 29, 2026 Santa Barbara Historical Museum 136 East De La Guerra Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and event information, visit: https://sansum.org/taste-of-the-vine/

About Sansum Diabetes Research Institute: Founded in Santa Barbara in 1944, Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is one of the nation’s oldest nonprofit organizations dedicated exclusively to diabetes research, care, and education. Through groundbreaking clinical research, innovative programs, and community outreach, SDRI works to improve the lives of people living with diabetes and advance the search for better treatments and cures.