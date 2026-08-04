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Lompoc, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 46-year-old Shane Ryan Gledhill of Lompoc on 15 felony charges related to the sexual abuse and exploitation of children following a nearly five-year investigation.

The investigation began in November 2021, when a 17-year-old survivor came forward to report suspicious and inappropriate conduct involving Gledhill that occurred when she 15-years-old. During the initial investigation, detectives identified two additional survivors.

As the investigation progressed, detectives obtained and served a search warrant on February 23, 2022, at Gledhill’s residence in the 3000-block of Courtney Drive in Lompoc. During the search, investigators seized thousands of digital files that were subsequently examined through an extensive digital forensic investigation.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives identified nine survivors, all of whom were minors at the time of the alleged offenses.

Investigators learned that Gledhill contacted many of the survivors through online casting calls and filmmaking projects using the professional names “Shane Ryan” and “Shane Ryan-Reid.”

On August 3, 2026, Sheriff’s detectives arrested Gledhill at his residence in Lompoc on an arrest warrant. He was booked into the Northern Branch Jail, where he is being held on $500,000 bail.

Gledhill was booked on 15 felony charges related to the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The charges include offenses involving child molestation, rape, forcible sexual assault, contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense, possession of child sexual abuse material, and providing harmful matter to a minor.

The Sheriff’s Office is releasing Gledhill’s booking photograph because detectives believe he often used the professional names “Shane Ryan” and “Shane Ryan-Reid” when contacting aspiring actors and filmmakers. Individuals who interacted with him under those names may not recognize his legal name. Detectives hope the photograph will assist in identifying additional survivors or witnesses.

Detectives believe Gledhill maintained an online presence using the following accounts and websites:

Instagram

@madsincinema

@talkhardcinema

@shaneryanreid

@shaneryanreidfilms

Facebook

Shane Ryan-Reid

Websites

madsincinema.com

shaneryanfilms.weebly.com

Based on evidence developed during the investigation, detectives believe there may be additional survivors who have not yet been identified or come forward. Investigators believe Gledhill’s alleged criminal conduct may have spanned approximately 25 years and involved individuals throughout the Central Coast, the Los Angeles area, and potentially the East Coast through his filmmaking and casting activities.

The Sheriff’s Office is aware that survivors of sexual assault and abuse are often reluctant to come forward for many different reasons. We have many resources available regardless of your decision to participate in a criminal investigation. Sheriff’s detectives coordinate closely with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Victim-Witness Program to ensure the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by the focus on the investigation and prosecution of the accused. Victim Advocates are available to ensure that survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process. Survivors have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at 805-568-2400 or toll free at 855-840-3232.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind survivors that they can also find support services through our community partner, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA). Services offered by STESA include a confidential 24-Hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling. You can reach a STESA advocate at any time by calling (805) 564-3696.

Anyone who believes they may have had contact with Gledhill or who has information relevant to this investigation is encouraged to contact Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Detectives at (805) 681-4150. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information by calling our tip line at (805)681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.

The investigation remains ongoing.