On July 30, the first ever Fiesta in Montecito event brought out hundreds of people from Montecito and beyond for a festive, public, al fresco celebration, featuring fabulous dance performances, an entertaining and informative Fiesta fashion show, poetry readings from this year’s Fiesta Poetry contest, mariachi music, and more. Spirits ran high, with palpable enthusiasm in the air for the 2026 Fiesta season.

Held in one of Coast Village Road’s parking areas, the event was emceed by the event’s originator, 2023 El Presidente David Bolton, who for years has wanted a public event in Montecito where everyone could experience the excitement and traditions of Old Spanish Days Fiesta. Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria all have public events, Bolton explained, and now Montecito joins in with what is hoped to be an annual, public event.

Most guests enjoyed the program from open seating in front of an attractive raised stage, while others enjoyed the show from lead sponsor CalPrivate Bank’s seating on Renaud’s patio.

Spirit of Fiesta Jenna Ramirez and Junior Spirit Penelope Hernandez dazzled the crowd with separate dance performances. The Spirit and Junior Spirit Runners Up — Emilio Gonzales and Kaili Kauka — wowed the crowd in individual performances as well.

A lively program interspersed flamenco and folklórico dances by Zermeño Dance Academy, Avellana Dance Studio, Contreras Flamenco Arts, Sahagún Dance, and Danza Folklórica Quetzalcoatl with other elements.

A fashion show curated by Bolton and Casa del Herrero Executive Director and Head of Curation Natalie Sanderson featured local models, including 2025 El Presidente Fritz Olenberger, First VP Tony Miller, Jill Nida, and Gary Simpson sporting a wide variety of Fiesta attire. The aim, according to Bolton, was to give people ideas on what to wear, hoping that will encourage them to join in Fiesta festivities. He narrated while the models sauntered on and off stage, providing details on each outfit worn, even down to the region of Spain from which the look originated.

Particularly sweet elements of the program were readings by the winners of the inaugural Fiesta Poetry Contest, with Adult winner Elise Swanson Ochoa reading her “Ode to Old Spanish Days,” Teen winner Marcelo Gonzales reading “A Fiesta Day to Never Forget,” and Youth winner Vienna Cervantes reading “Ole.”

Mayor Randy Rowse presided over the ribbon cutting with other VIPs alongside. El Presidente Colin Hayward shared with guests his chosen theme of Fiesta Forever and encouraged everyone to enjoy other Fiesta events, including the Mercados, Fiesta Pequeña, and the Historical Parade. The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade, KEYT’s John Palminteri, shared that the parade will be bigger than ever this year and invited everyone to attend. Rounding out the program was the always popular mariachi group, Mariachi Sin Fronteras.

Bolton was thrilled with the collaboration of the city, Coast Village Association, and sponsors that made the event possible, with a special shout out to CalPrivate Bank.

Junior Spirit Penny Hernandez | Gail Arnold

Spirit of Fiesta Jenna Ramirez | Gail Arnold

Zermeño Dance Academy youth dancers | Gail Arnold

Adult Poetry Contest winner Elise Swanson Ochoa | Gail Arnold

Danza Folklórica Quetzalcoatl | Gail Arnold

Junior Spirit Runner Up Kaili Kauka | Gail Arnold

Emcee and 2023 El Presidente David Bolton with Youth Poetry Contest winner Vienna Cervantes reading “Olé.” | Gail Arnold