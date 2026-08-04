What began as a temporary pandemic measure has become a six-year experiment that Santa Barbara residents never voted to make permanent.

It is time to reopen State Street while its long-term future is being decided.

This is not about cars versus people. State Street should work for pedestrians, drivers, bicyclists, seniors, families, and people with limited mobility.

Right now, downtown feels fragmented and poorly managed. Businesses are harder to reach, circulation is confusing, and pedestrians contend with bicycles and fast-moving e-bikes. I have personally been nearly struck by a bicyclist there.

State Street is also becoming an overnight campground. People living on the street need meaningful help, shelter and services — but compassion does not require surrendering our central public spaces.

Residents, visitors and businesses deserve a downtown that is clean, safe, and welcoming.

We can preserve outdoor dining and attractive pedestrian areas while restoring carefully controlled, low-speed vehicle access. Beauty and function are not opposing ideas.

The future of Santa Barbara’s main street should not be decided by the loudest organized group. If city leaders believe the public supports permanent closure, put the question before the voters.

Until then, remove the barricades, restore reasonable access and let downtown breathe again.

Reopen State Street — and let the people of Santa Barbara decide its future.