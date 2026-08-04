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August 3, 2026 (Santa Barbara, CA) — More than 350+ elementary school students enrolled in United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Fun in the Sun summer learning program participated in an arts education experience this week with a live performance of Britten’s The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra by the Music Academy’s Chamber Orchestra conducted by William Long and featuring acting troupe Really Inventive Stuff, plus an instrument exploration station hosted by the Santa Barbara Symphony.

The field trip was made possible by the Music Academy of the West and sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust and all partners of Santa Barbara County’s arts and education programs.

“It’s so exciting to see young students light up as they experience a live performance to spark their imaginations,” said Shauna Quill, President & CEO of the Music Academy of the West. “We’re pleased to partner with United Way and Montecito Bank & Trust to make music fun, accessible, and meaningful for kids throughout Santa Barbara,” Quill said. “Let the magic of music be what they remember this summer and for years to come.”

The production was designed to increase accessibility and engagement for young audiences while introducing students to the fundamentals of orchestral music in an age-appropriate, interactive format.

“We’re grateful for this partnership with the Music Academy to provide our Fun in the Sun scholars with this experience each year, ” said Steve Ortiz, President & CEO of United Way of Santa Barbara County. “With the support of partners like these, Fun in the Sun has become a really unique space for our scholars to not only keep up their academic skills throughout the summer, but to explore the world around them in new ways.”

The event included a visit from the Santa Barbara Symphony’s Music Van, with additional percussion instruments provided by Latin Percussion. The interactive “musical petting zoo” allowed students to explore orchestral instruments firsthand — many for the first time —to foster early exposure to music education and the performing arts.

Students rotated through stations for brass, woodwind, string, and percussion instruments, alongside Music Van volunteers who helped them learn how to hold and play each instrument. Now in its 29th year, Fun in the Sun is United Way of Santa Barbara County’s flagship summer learning program, serving students and families across the region through referrals from school district partners and educators.The free program is designed to mitigate learning loss that disproportionately affects students in low resource communities during the summer months. Fun in the Sun provides a nationally award-winning curriculum that integrates daily rotations in literacy, math, and STEAM, with enrichment activities, field trips, community engagement, and social-emotional learning.

The 2026 Fun in the Sun program concluded on July 31 and will return in June of 2027. To learn more or to get involved, visit http://www.unitedwaysb.org/FITS.

ABOUT UNITED WAY OF SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Since 1923, United Way of Santa Barbara County has been a key leader in local efforts to support children, families, and communities through its own unique collaborative programs and initiatives, partnership convening efforts, volunteer development, and funding. United Way’s mission is to enrich the lives of children and families and build resilient communities by leading local programs and partnerships that improve academic achievement, financial security, and community resiliency. To learn more, please visit unitedwaysb.org.

ABOUT THE MUSIC ACADEMY OF THE WEST

Located in Santa Barbara, the Music Academy of the West provides classically trained musicians and diverse audiences with transformative educational and performance experiences. As part of its annual Summer Music Festival & School, the Academy presents the Fellowship Institute, which trains up to 150 fellows ages 18–34, alongside the High School Intensive, a two-week program for 80 gifted musicians ages 14–18. The Music Festival showcases more than 100 performances and events, including masterclasses and a fully staged opera. The 2026 Summer Music Festival & School will run June 17–August 8. Year-round Music Academy programs include Sing!, a free, after-school youth choral program and the Mariposa Concert Series, featuring Academy-affiliated artists and alums. In 2028, the Academy will open its Music Education Center in downtown Santa Barbara, expanding access to music education, rehearsal, and performance opportunities for the community. Learn more at musicacademy.org.