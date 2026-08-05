Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Friendship Center is proud to announce its highly anticipated 50th Anniversary Weekend, taking place September 26–27, 2026, commemorating five decades of providing compassionate daytime care and support for older adults living with dementia and their families throughout South Santa Barbara County.

The milestone weekend will feature two signature events that honor Friendship Center’s legacy while looking toward the future of dementia care: the inaugural Dementia Care Conference on Saturday, September 26, and the organization’s first-ever Friendship Center Family Reunion & Picnic on Sunday, September 27.

“For 50 years, Friendship Center has been built on the strength of our members, families, staff, volunteers, donors, and community partners,” said Executive Director Kathryn Westland. “This anniversary weekend is an opportunity not only to celebrate our history, but to bring our community together while advancing conversations about dementia care through education, connection, and shared purpose.”

Dementia Care Conference

Saturday, September 26, 2026 | 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The Leta Hotel

The anniversary weekend begins with Friendship Center’s Dementia Care Conference, a full-day educational event bringing together nationally recognized experts alongside respected local leaders in dementia care. Designed for healthcare professionals, family caregivers, service providers, and community members, the conference will provide practical strategies, trusted tools, valuable resources, and meaningful discussions that support those impacted by dementia throughout Santa Barbara County.

Headlining the conference is Dr. Jennifer Yokoyama, Professor in the University of California, San Francisco Departments of Neurology and Radiology & Biomedical Imaging, and the Mary Oakley Foundation Endowed Professor in Neurodegeneration. An internationally recognized researcher, Dr. Yokoyama was the recipient of the inaugural Alzheimer’s Association Excellence in Neuroscience Mentoring Award for her leadership and contributions to the field.

Also featured is Dr. Beverly Thorn, psychologist, dementia caregiver, end-of-life doula, and award-winning author of Before I Lose My Mind. A longtime faculty member at the University of Alabama and now Professor Emerita, Dr. Thorn brings decades of clinical expertise and personal caregiving experience to help families navigate the realities of dementia with knowledge and compassion.

Additional speakers include Dr. Krystle Irvine of Sutter Health; Rachael Martinez and Maria Kent Beers, co-hosts of the Remember Me podcast; Isabella Marini of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Center for Dementia Respite Innovation; Dr. Hedva Barenholtz Levy of HbL Pharma Consulting; and Luciana Mitzkun of Home Choices for Mom and Dad.

Tickets are required for the conference and are available at fcsb.org/50-years/#conference. Reduced rates are available for family care partners and students.

Friendship Center Family Reunion & Picnic

Sunday, September 27, 2026 | 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Carousel House at Chase Palm Park

The celebration continues on Sunday with Friendship Center’s first-ever Family Reunion & Picnic, a complimentary gathering created exclusively for the Friendship Center community. Former and current participants, families, staff, volunteers, board members, and supporters are invited to reconnect, reminisce, and celebrate the countless relationships that have shaped Friendship Center over the past 50 years.

The afternoon will honor the people whose compassion, dedication, and support have made Friendship Center’s mission possible while celebrating the lasting impact the organization has had on thousands of local families.

“These two events represent everything Friendship Center stands for,” said Westland. “The conference reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence in dementia care, while the Family Reunion celebrates the extraordinary community that has made our work possible for the past half-century.”

As Friendship Center celebrates this milestone anniversary, the organization looks forward to the next chapter of serving older adults living with dementia and their families with dignity, compassion, and connection.

For conference tickets, visit fcsb.org/50-years/#conference. For more information about Friendship Center’s 50th Anniversary Weekend, visit fcsb.org/50-years or contact shyra@fcsb.org.

About Friendship Center

Founded in 1976, Friendship Center is a nonprofit adult day services organization dedicated to enriching the lives of older adults living with dementia and providing support, education, and respite for their families. Through engaging programs, compassionate care, and meaningful community connections, Friendship Center helps participants thrive while maintaining dignity, purpose, and joy.

For more information, visit fcsb.org.