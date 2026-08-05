Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — Travelers on Highway 217 in Goleta will encounter another full overnight closure for several nights starting Monday, August 10.

This full closure will take place overnight Monday, Aug. 10, Tuesday, Aug. 11, and Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 10 pm to 6 am between Hollister Avenue and Sandspit Road.

Crews will performing the final striping operation in both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

The following detours will be available:

· Traffic going westbound on Hwy 217 will be directed to get off at the Hollister off ramp, continue on Hollister Ave, turn left on Fairview Ave, continue to James Fowler Road and Moffett Piace to get on to the Sandspit on ramp towards UCSB.

· Traffic going eastbound from UCSB will take Sandspit off ramp, continue to Moffett PIace and Fowler Road then Fairview Ave, right turn on Hollister Ave and get back on Hwy 217.

Message and directional signs will alert travelers in advance of the areas under traffic control. Please allow for extra time for your travels through the area.

This work is a part of the San Jose Creek Bridge Replacement Project. The Sandspit Rd. onramp will be opened when the final striping is completed. The full overnight closure work is expected to be completed by the morning of Thursday, Aug. 14.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

Figure 1 & 2 Work being done on Hwy 217 from previous closure | Credit: Courtesy

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information in real time at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/