Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CARPINTERIA, CA — August 3, 2026 — Mónica Solórzano today announced her candidacy for re-election to Carpinteria City Council District 1 in the November 2026 election.

Solórzano has served on the Carpinteria City Council since 2022 and currently holds the position of Vice-Mayor. During her tenure, she has been a consistent voice for the community, advocating for the city’s immigrant population, affordable housing, protection of natural resources — including Carpinteria’s beaches and open space — and support for local small businesses.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to continue representing the voices of District 1,” Solórzano said. “Community engagement and advocacy has been a consistent thread in both my career and my personal life, and I am looking forward to building on the work I started four years ago.

“Solórzano’s commitment to community involvement extends beyond City Hall. She has served as President of Aliso Elementary School’s PTA for multiple terms, and completed two cycles on Aliso’s School Site Council. She has also served on interview committees selecting past Junior Carpinterians of the Year, and currently serves on the boards of the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, the Carpinteria Arts Center, and the Mariachi Estrellas youth music program.

Solórzano has been endorsed by Congressmember Salud Carbajal, Assemblymember Gregg Hart, Carpinteria Mayor Alarcón, and Carpinteria Councilmembers Clark and Mayer, in addition to the Santa Barbara Democratic Party and the Sierra Club.

“I am honored to receive these endorsements,” Solórzano said. “Throughout my first term, I have worked hard to make City Hall more accessible by meeting directly with residents throughout District 1, holding community discussions on important issues, and making it a priority to explain the decisions I make. I believe the best ideas come from listening, and I will continue bringing that same commitment to transparency, collaboration, and thoughtful leadership as we plan for Carpinteria’s future.”

Solórzano holds a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and a master’s degree from Columbia University’s Teachers College. She lives in Carpinteria with her husband, Ruairi, and daughters Eileen and Araceli.

Election day is Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Learn more about Mónica Solórzano and her campaign at https:/ /www.facebook.com/monica.j.solorzano/.