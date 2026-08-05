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SANTA BARBARA, CA—Europe is about to experience a rare sunset eclipse—and Santa Barbara is ready to watch on the big screen. At 11:29 AM Pacific time on August 12, the Moon will completely cover the Sun for viewers in parts of Northern Europe, just minutes from their local sunset time. The confluence of a solar eclipse with sunset is expected to be particularly stunning. Courtesy of the Exploratorium, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will project a live video feed from a telescope in Villalibado, Spain, right in the path of totality.



According to the Exploratorium, the combination of eclipse and sunset “is expected to create dramatic atmospheric effects, enhanced sunset colors, and a striking 360-degree twilight surrounding the horizon, making this one of the most visually remarkable total solar eclipses of the century. The Exploratorium broadcast will bring stunning, unobstructed views of totality to audiences wherever they are.” Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History staff are excited to share these views at a scale that’s sure to be more impressive than watching from your smartphone.



SBMNH Astronomy Programs Manager Ila Jade Komasa is looking forward to the watch party not just as an astronomical phenomenon, but as a social event: “One of my favorite things about a solar eclipse is how it connects people across the world,” she says. “Whether you are standing in the Moon’s shadow, or watching a livestream, we are all sharing the same moment of wonder and discovery.” The Museum has a history of sharing this excitement through several live watch parties for previous eclipses that were visible from Santa Barbara County.



The livestream watch party in Fleischmann Auditorium will be included with Museum admission (which is free for Members). The Museum’s Astronomy Programs staff will provide interpretation and special activities for all ages. The abovementioned totality at 11:29 AM will last just 1 minute and 44 seconds, but guests are welcome to drop in on the eclipse livestream watch party anytime from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.



On the same day, the Museum will also host regular programming in Gladwin Planetarium, with shows at 11:00 AM, noon, and 3:00 PM; and solar viewing at Palmer Observatory 2:00–4:00 PM, weather permitting. The Museum’s Space Sciences exhibit Our Cosmic Coast is open 10:00 AM–5:00 PM.



For more information, visit Solar Eclipse Livestream Watch Party.

About the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Powered by Science. Inspired by Nature. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History connects people to nature for the betterment of both, drawing on collections that preserve the natural and cultural heritage of the Central Coast and beyond. Founded in 1916, the Museum is a private nonprofit supported in part by philanthropy, membership, and visitors. Members visit free. For more information or to make a donation, visit sbnature.org.