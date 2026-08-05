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Santa Barbara, Calif. – August 4, 2026 – The Santa Barbara Chamber Players is thrilled to present Fly Me to the Moon, a family-friendly educational concert on Sunday, August 30, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Avenue. We invite you to attend this community event, designed to introduce children, students, and families to the inspiring world of live orchestral music and hands-on music education.

Conducted by Michael Nowak, Fly Me to the Moon is an immersive live music and multimedia experience that chronicles the evolution of flight through the ages, bringing the story to life through orchestral repertoire, projected imagery, and narration that celebrates imagination, innovation, technology, and the arts.The one-hour performance features works by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Ludwig van Beethoven, Maurice Ravel, and John Williams, creating a captivating experience for audiences of all ages.

The concert begins with an educational introduction to the families of instruments in the orchestra, offering an accessible and interactive glimpse into symphonic music. Following the performance, children and families can try the instruments demonstrated during the concert. The instrument exploration station is provided by the Santa Barbara Symphony’s Music Van Program. With guidance from members of the orchestra, audience members can explore the instruments they have just seen and heard, creating an inspiring hands-on experience that sparks curiosity and a lasting love of music.

This experience makes Fly Me to the Moon especially impactful, offering many children their first opportunity to hear a live orchestra and to try an instrument firsthand. The program encourages participation in school and community music programs. It also removes barriers to arts education and inspires the next generation of musicians. The Santa Barbara Chamber Players is grateful to their sponsors of the Santa Barbara Bowl and the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation who have made the concert possible for the community.

Event Information: Sunday, August 30th at 3 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. Tickets $10, 18 and younger free. Go to sbchamberplayers.org for tickets and more information.