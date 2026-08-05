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SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif., August 5, 2026 —Member of Team Chumash, the volunteer group from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, will spend the morning of August 10 volunteering at Shepherd Giving Farm, Veggie Rescue’s newest program, located west of Buellton. Volunteers will plant new crops, weed, and harvest tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, and ambrosia cantaloupes.

The Chumash Foundation has been a longstanding supporter of Veggie Rescue, and both organizations are headquartered in the Santa Ynez Valley. Their support has included donating and serving food at Veggie Rescue events, providing grants for operations, and sponsoring fundraising events.

“Veggie Rescue is deeply grateful to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians for the multiple ways they have helped to advance our mission these past 16 years, and for their employees coming to help at Shepherd Giving Farm next week,” said Eryn Shugart, Veggie Rescue’s executive director.

All produce harvested that morning will go to nonprofit partners serving individuals and families experiencing food insecurity throughout Santa Barbara County. Shepherd Giving Farm donates its entire harvest through Veggie Rescue’s refrigerated trucks, helping Veggie Rescue obtain and donate additional produce toward its goal of one million pounds of food annually.

Community members interested in volunteering at Shepherd Giving Farm can learn more and sign up at veggierescue.org/volunteer.

About Veggie Rescue

Founded in 2010, Veggie Rescue rescues surplus fresh, healthy, local food that would otherwise go to waste and delivers it, free of charge, to nonprofit partners serving food-insecure individuals and families across Santa Barbara County. Through its Putting Good Food to Good Use program and its newest initiative, Shepherd Giving Farm, Veggie Rescue is working to obtain and donate additional produce to reach one million pounds annually. Learn more at veggierescue.org.