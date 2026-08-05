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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, August 5, 2026 – This year’s Summer Reading Program – Read-A-Palooza 2026 – finished strong on July 31st after nine weeks of discovering stories, enjoying fun performances, and completing activities throughout the community.

The Summer Reading Program is an annual literacy tradition at the Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries, with a goal of connecting readers of all ages with local events and activities and making reading even more rewarding through earning prizes.

The library team is thrilled to congratulate the community on lively participation in this year’s program! Since June 1st, readers logged 44,458 days of reading, completed nearly 6,000 activities, and achieved 2,533 Super Sunshine Awards – a special recognition for kids age 12 and under for reading all seven days in a week! Registration increased by 730 participants from last year, with multiple logging options and first-time performers keeping this longtime program fresh and exciting.

This summer, the goal of the program shifted to focus on developing a sustainable, lifelong reading habit by logging days of reading instead of minutes or books read, encouraging continuous participation throughout the summer. The additional activity challenge also incentivized families to engage with the community in new ways.

“It was great to hear the positive responses from families to the changes in the program. Patrons mentioned it was simpler to track, and they enjoyed the activity lists that gave them new ideas for summer adventures,” said Children’s Librarian Kaeley Christensen.

Free events were held over the course of the Summer Reading Program at each of the libraries in our system, with hula shows, science lessons, outdoor concerts, movie screenings, and reptile visits continuing throughout June and July at the Goleta Community Center, Buellton Library, and Solvang Library. Patrons of all ages could find something to do at one of our libraries almost every day, where opportunities to learn and connect abounded throughout the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valleys.

Read-A-Palooza 2026 owes a big portion of its success to its incredible team of dedicated teen volunteers, who contributed an impressive 950 hours of community service this summer! They supported staff in essential ways, such as assisting with special events, awarding prizes to participants reporting on their reading, and taking photos and interacting with families during shows.

Finally, we extend our sincere thanks to the many local sponsors whose generous donations helped participants meet and exceed their reading goals. A special note of gratitude goes out to the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library, the Friends of the Buellton Library, and the Friends of the Library of the Santa Ynez Valley, whose significant support funded prize incentives and special events all summer long.

Patrons at GVL Express will have until Friday, August 7th to redeem their tickets for the Grand Prize Drawings. Stop by year-round for plenty of back-to-school themed titles and resources to get ready for your next season of reading!

Please see the complete list of sponsors listed in alphabetical order below:

Albertson’s, Birkholm’s Bakery & Café, Blenders in the Grass, Bob’s Well Bread, The Book Loft, Brick Barn Wine Estate, California Nature Art Museum, Coffee House by Chomp, Community Clayworks, The Creation Station Fabric & Quilt Shop, Deckers Brands, Drover’s Doughnuts, Enjoy Bagels & Sweets, Friends of the Buellton Library, Friends of Goleta Valley Library, Friends of the Library of the Santa Ynez Valley, Goleta Valley Athletic Club, Habit Burger & Grill, The Home Connection – Solvang, Ice in Paradise, Industrial Eats, Ingeborg’s Danish Chocolates, Jersey Mike’s, Kaena Wine Co., Kona Ice, Lefty’s Coffee, Los Olivos, MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration & Innovation, Mystic Merchant, Nana Thai, New Frontiers Natural Marketplace, Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery, Rori’s Artisanal Creamery, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History & Sea Center, Santa Barbara Zoo, Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum & Parks-Janeway Carriage House, Solvang Bakery, Solvang Ultimate Escape Rooms, South Coast Deli, South Coast Montessori, South Coast Railroad Museum, Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, Subway (#5776), Valley Hardware and Garden Center, Woodstock’s Pizza, and Yogurtland.