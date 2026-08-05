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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to enjoy Fiesta week with flamenco performances, Old Spanish Days Fiesta celebrations, anniversary events, the monthly 1st Thursday Art Walk, live music, markets, art exhibitions, and more happening throughout downtown.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here.

Featured Events:

The Red Piano’s 10th Anniversary (Wednesday, August 5)

(Wednesday, August 5) Celebrating 4 Years with the Grand Opening of Their New Rage Room at State Street Axe Club (Wednesday, August 5)

(Wednesday, August 5) 1st Thursday Art Walk at Various Locations Downtown (Thursday, August 6, 5:00 PM)

(Thursday, August 6, 5:00 PM) Fiesta Rooftop Party! at the Kimpton Canary Hotel (Thursday, August 6, 6:00 PM)

(Thursday, August 6, 6:00 PM) Fiesta Bar at Paloma (Friday, August 7, 2:00 PM)

(Friday, August 7, 2:00 PM) Flamenco Arts Festival GALA at the Lobero Theatre (Friday, August 7, 7:30 PM)

(Friday, August 7, 7:30 PM) Mujeres Makers Market at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park (August 8-9, 10:00 AM)

(August 8-9, 10:00 AM) Celebrate Fiesta at The Painted Cabernet (Saturday, August 8, 6:00 PM)

(Saturday, August 8, 6:00 PM) Ernie Watts Quintet at The Grand On State (Saturday, August 8, 7:00 PM)

(Saturday, August 8, 7:00 PM) Santa Barbara Jazz Society Presents: Fiesta Summer Jazz Jam at SOhO (Sunday, August 9, 1:00 PM)

Summer Dance on the Steps: “As if in a Dream” at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (Sunday, August 9, 5:00 PM)

(Sunday, August 9, 5:00 PM) Tablao Zano Flamenco at The New Vic (Sunday, August 9, 7:30 PM)

(Sunday, August 9, 7:30 PM) Area Meeting: August Panel Discussion with Slingshot at The Community Arts Workshop (Tuesday, August 11, 6:00 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

Old Spanish Days Fiesta (August 5-9): Santa Barbara’s beloved annual tradition returns bringing a week of vibrant heritage, music, and dance to downtown. State Street and surrounding historic venues will come alive with world-class flamenco, authentic regional bites, lively artisan markets, free outdoor performances, and more.

(August 5-9): Santa Barbara’s beloved annual tradition returns bringing a week of vibrant heritage, music, and dance to downtown. State Street and surrounding historic venues will come alive with world-class flamenco, authentic regional bites, lively artisan markets, free outdoor performances, and more. Post-Fiesta Beach Cleanup (Sunday, August 9. 10:00 AM): Join Tidy Seas at East Beach (Cabrillo Pavilion parking lot) for a community volunteer cleanup to protect Santa Barbara’s marine environment.

(Sunday, August 9. 10:00 AM): Join Tidy Seas at East Beach (Cabrillo Pavilion parking lot) for a community volunteer cleanup to protect Santa Barbara’s marine environment. UCSB Arts & Lectures Free Summer Cinema at the Courthouse Sunken Garden: Gather your chairs, blankets, and picnics on Fridays from July 10 to August 28 at 8:30 PM for the “Mixtapes & Misfits” outdoor movie series.

Gather your chairs, blankets, and picnics on Fridays from July 10 to August 28 at 8:30 PM for the “Mixtapes & Misfits” outdoor movie series. Cosas de la Vida Exhibition (On Display until August 30) : Art & Soul is pleased to present Cosas de la Vida, a two-person exhibition featuring new works by celebrated Santa Barbara artists Pedro De La Cruz and Olivia Joffrey.

(On Display until August 30) Art & Soul is pleased to present Cosas de la Vida, a two-person exhibition featuring new works by celebrated Santa Barbara artists Pedro De La Cruz and Olivia Joffrey. YEAR ONE Exhibition (On Display until August 30): One year after opening its doors in downtown Santa Barbara, Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery marks its first anniversary with YEAR ONE, a collective exhibition celebrating the vision that has shaped the gallery since July 2025.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here.

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.