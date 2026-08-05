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Goleta, CA — Toyon Research Corporation today announced the creation of Compact RF Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary established to accelerate U.S.-based manufacturing of next-generation tactical radio frequency (RF) systems in support of national defense priorities. The new entity will focus on transitioning affordable, mission-ready RF solutions to large-scale production for modern weapon systems.

Toyon’s software-defined radio (SDR) product line is uniquely compact, highly versatile, and engineered to be produced at a disruptive price point. Developed in close collaboration with the U.S. Government, the technology has been successfully demonstrated and suitable for operational environments.

Compact RF originated from a series of government RDT&E contracts seeking a low-profile, high- bandwidth, rugged SDR payload — a challenge Toyon met by producing the smallest and most powerful software-defined radio on the market. Supported by targeted investments from both Toyon and the U.S. Government, Compact RF has advanced its technology into a proven prototype with demonstrated technical capability. The program is now seeking strategic partners to transition the technology into scalable production and broader operational deployment.

“This is an exciting next chapter for Toyon,” said Dr. Paul Castleberg, Toyon’s Chief Technology Officer. “The formation of Compact RF gives us the opportunity to expand into manufacturing while allowing both business entities to focus on their distinct goals. We’re actively seeking strategic partners and investors to take this amazing product to the next level for the warfighter.”

The creation of Compact RF Corporation reflects Toyon’s 45-year history of radar and antenna innovation for the DoW and its government partners, while underscoring the company’s commitment to strengthening U.S. industrial capability, increasing production agility, and delivering innovative RF technologies that enhance mission effectiveness.

To learn more about Compact RF — and to explore partnership and investment opportunities — visit Compact-RF.com.

About Toyon Research Corporation

Founded in 1980, Toyon Research Corporation is a nationally recognized small business performing both technology development and defense systems analysis. Employee-owned, Toyon is headquartered in Goleta, California, with additional corporate offices in Ashburn, Virginia, Huntsville, Alabama, Clearfield, Utah and Fort Collins, Colorado. For more information, visit http://www.toyon.com.

About Compact RF

Compact RF Corporation was established to accelerate U.S.-based manufacturing of next- generation tactical RF systems in support of national defense priorities. A subsidiary of Toyon Research Corporation — an industry leader with more than 45 years of radar and antenna innovation for the DoD and its government partners — Compact RF delivers small form factor, affordable, mission-ready RF payloads for electronic warfare, radar, and seeker applications. For more information, visit http://www.compact-rf.com.