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Adam Morrison | Credit: Courtesy

Michelle Sevilla | Credit: Courtesy

Shady Hakim | Credit: Courtesy

Central California, CA — August 6, 2026 — Los Padres ForestWatch has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Adam Morrison as Director of Development, Michelle Sevilla as Director of Organizing & Partnerships, and Shady Hakim as Director of Operations.

The three appointments strengthen the organization’s ability to protect public lands and wildlife, build regional partnerships, and engage more people in conservation across California’s Central Coast.

“This is an exciting moment for ForestWatch as we work to confront some of the biggest threats facing our public lands in decades,” said Executive Director Jeff Kuyper. “Adam, Michelle, and Shady each bring tremendous experience, strong regional relationships, and a shared commitment to protecting wild places. Their leadership positions us to deepen our impact and create more opportunities for communities throughout the Central Coast to take part in this work.”

Adam Morrison, Director of Development

Morrison will lead ForestWatch’s fundraising, donor stewardship, and special events, helping sustain and expand the organization’s conservation programs. He most recently served as Development Manager for the Ojai Valley Land Conservancy, where he helped build community support for the protection and stewardship of local open spaces. He also spent nearly a decade working as a seasonal wildland firefighter for the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, and National Park Service.

“I have long admired ForestWatch’s ability to pair determined advocacy with a deep love for the landscapes and communities of the Central Coast,” Morrison said. “I’m excited to help more people become a part of this important work.”

Michelle Sevilla, Director of Organizing & Partnerships

Sevilla will lead ForestWatch’s community engagement, public education, grassroots organizing, and regional partnership-building efforts. She brings more than a decade of experience in environmental outreach and education, seven years in the California State Legislature, and a long history of volunteer leadership advancing environmental justice. Most recently, she served as Director of Communications for Assemblymember Steve Bennett and previously as Network Manager for the Central Coast Climate Justice Network.

“Protecting public lands requires meaningful relationships with the communities most connected to and affected by them,” Sevilla said. “I’m excited to create more opportunities for people across the Central Coast to participate in protecting our extraordinary landscapes.”

Shady Hakim, Director of Operations

Hakim oversees ForestWatch’s organizational systems, human resources, finances, and internal operations, helping ensure the organization has the structure and capacity to support its growing conservation work. He brings more than two decades of experience in advocacy, organizational leadership, and operations, including senior leadership at Patagonia.

“I’m excited to help strengthen the systems behind ForestWatch’s work and help its team expand its impact across the region,” Hakim said.

Together, the expanded leadership team will help guide the organization’s efforts across a 220-mile region stretching from the Big Sur coast through the backcountry of Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, and southwestern Kern counties.

About Los Padres ForestWatch

Los Padres ForestWatch is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that protects wildlife, water, wilderness, and sustainable access throughout Los Padres National Forest and Carrizo Plain National Monument through advocacy, education, and community engagement. Follow ForestWatch on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Bluesky. Learn more at forestwatch.org.