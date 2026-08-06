Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Kros Andrade (President) and Veronica Sandoval (Vice President) | Credit: Courtesy

Veronica Sandoval (Vice President) and Erica Jane Flores (CEO) and Kros Andrade (President) Photographer Brittany Taylor Photography | Credit: Courtesy

SOLVANG, Calif. — People Helping People (PHP) is pleased to announce the election of Kros Andrade as President of its Board of Directors and Veronica Sandoval as Vice President. Joining the Executive Committee are Becky Barieau, who concludes her exceptional multi-year tenure as Board President and will continue serving as Treasurer, and Joyce Talmadge, who continues her dedicated service as Board Secretary.

The leadership transition comes at a defining moment in People Helping People’s 34-year history. Over the past several years, the organization has experienced transformational growth—becoming a Medi-Cal provider, successfully launching insurance billing to create sustainable earned revenue, securing more than $1 million in capacity-building investments, strengthening its endowment and long-term financial sustainability, preparing for the next phase of campus improvements, and being recognized as CommUnify’s 2026 Champion for its leadership and impact across Santa Barbara County.

“Strong organizations are built through strong governance,” said Erica Jane Flores, Chief Executive Officer of People Helping People. “Kros and Veronica are respected leaders whose integrity, vision, and deep commitment to the Santa Ynez Valley will help guide our organization into its next chapter. Their leadership, combined with the experience and dedication of Becky and Joyce, provides both continuity and fresh perspective as we continue expanding services, strengthening partnerships, and investing in the long-term health of our community.”

A lifelong advocate for the Santa Ynez Valley, Andrade brings decades of volunteer leadership, nonprofit governance, youth mentorship, and community service to his new role. A business owner and creative professional, he has generously donated thousands of volunteer hours and professional branding, marketing, and design services to nonprofit organizations, schools, and community initiatives throughout the region. His history with People Helping People spans board leadership, strategic planning, fundraising, and organizational branding. Even during his time away from the Board from June 2023 through April 2026, Andrade continued to support the organization by helping shape the branding of Legacies of Hope and most recently leading the relaunch of Women’s Legacy of Giving. His commitment has always been to the mission—not the title.

“I am honored to serve as Board President and continue building on the incredible momentum of People Helping People,” said Andrade. “This organization has demonstrated what is possible when dedicated staff, volunteers, donors, community partners, and lived experience come together around a shared purpose. I look forward to helping advance our mission and ensuring that every family in our community has the opportunity to thrive.”

As Vice President, Sandoval brings extensive executive leadership and a lifelong commitment to community collaboration. As Chief Tribal Operations & Communications Officer for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, she oversees a diverse portfolio that includes tribal government operations, communications, philanthropy, education, cultural preservation, environmental programs, and community initiatives. Her strategic leadership, collaborative approach, and deep roots in the Santa Ynez Valley make her an invaluable partner in helping guide the organization’s future.

“People Helping People succeeds because of partnerships rooted in trust and shared purpose,” said Sandoval. “I am honored to serve alongside Kros, our Board of Directors, and the dedicated staff as we continue creating opportunities for individuals and families to achieve stability, health, and lasting success.”

The organization also extends its deepest gratitude to Becky Barieau for her outstanding leadership as Board President. Under her leadership, People Helping People strengthened its governance, advanced strategic priorities, expanded healthcare services, increased philanthropic investment, and positioned the organization for long-term sustainability. Her continued service as Treasurer, alongside Joyce Talmadge’s continued leadership as Board Secretary, ensures experienced stewardship as the organization enters this next phase.

Founded in 1992, People Helping People serves the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos by addressing immediate needs while creating pathways to long-term stability through housing, economic mobility, youth development, behavioral health, and healthcare access. With strong community partnerships, innovative programs, and a steadfast commitment to dignity and opportunity, the organization continues to build a healthier and more resilient future for the region.

About People Helping People

People Helping People is the leading provider of comprehensive family and community services in the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos. Since 1992, the organization has worked to strengthen individuals, families, and the community through integrated services that address housing stability, healthcare access, behavioral health, youth development, economic mobility, and basic needs. Learn more at http://www.syvphp.org.