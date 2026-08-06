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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

CARPINTERIA, CA — July 28, 2026 — The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) brought its Girls in Ocean Science (GiOS) program to Girls Inc. of Carpinteria on Monday, July 27, for an engaging day of hands-on learning, mentorship, and career exploration.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria invited SBMM to lead a full day of ocean science programming for students at its location. Through interactive activities and conversations with female scientists, educators, and conservation professionals, participants explored careers in marine biology, oceanography, environmental science, conservation, and other STEAM fields.

The Girls in Ocean Science program connects students with accomplished women working in ocean-related professions, helping participants build curiosity, confidence, and awareness of the many pathways available in marine and maritime science. The program is designed for students at every stage of interest—from those already passionate about science to those beginning to explore their connection to the ocean.

“Representation matters,” said Holly Lohuis, Girls in Ocean Science Conference Co-Chair, marine biologist and educator, and Co-Director of the Santa Barbara Channel Whale Heritage Area. “When girls meet women who share their experiences, career paths, and passion for science, they begin to see that they might belong in these fields. We hope the program inspires students to become scientists, innovators, and stewards of their own coastal community.”

Throughout the day, students rotated through interactive learning stations led by female scientists, educators, and ocean professionals representing marine research, conservation, science communication, geospatial technology, sustainable seafood, art, and community outreach.

The program was led by Conference Co-Chairs Holly Lohuis, marine educator, naturalist, and marine biologist, and Co-Director of the Santa Barbara Channel Whale Heritage Area; and Penny Owens, Education and Community Outreach Director at Santa Barbara Channelkeeper.

Participating scientists and experts included Inez Mangino of the Marine Science Institute at UC Santa Barbara; Dana Myers, marine science Ph.D. student with UCSB’s COAST Lab; Tessa Cafritz, Lead Science Communicator at the National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis; Abigail Meyer, Geospatial Developer with UCSB’s McClintock Lab; Sondra Weiss, museum art educator with Lost Art of Love Letters; Chanel Robles, Community Outreach Coordinator at Sunflower Star Laboratory; Danielle Bean of Get Hooked Sustainable Seafood; and Andrea Dransfield, marine biologist with the Channel Islands Cetacean Research Unit.

The event builds on SBMM’s commitment to place-based learning and expanding access to ocean science education. By bringing Girls in Ocean Science directly to Girls Inc. of Carpinteria location, the museum provided students with opportunities to connect scientific concepts to the coastal environment in their own community.

The collaboration also reflects the shared commitment of SBMM and Girls Inc. of Carpinteria to creating educational experiences that encourage confidence, leadership, curiosity, and exploration.

SBMM will continue its 2026 Girls in Ocean Science program with the museum’s sixth annual conference on Saturday, September 26, for students in grades 6–8, and Sunday, September 27, for students in grades 9–12. Participants will take part in hands-on research on land and aboard a local vessel while learning directly from female scientists and ocean professionals. Registration opens in early August, and scholarships are available.

Girls in Ocean Science is generously supported by the Steinmetz Foundation.

For information about the 2026 Girls in Ocean Science Conference, visit sbmm.org/girls-in-ocean-science-conference or contact the SBMM Education Department at education@sbmm.org or (805) 456-8741.

About the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Founded in 2000, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum creates engaging exhibitions and educational experiences that celebrate the Santa Barbara Channel and illuminate the community’s rich connections with the sea. Through interactive exhibits, experiential learning, and community partnerships, SBMM inspires people of all ages to explore maritime history, marine science, and ocean stewardship. The museum is located at 113 Harbor Way in Santa Barbara Harbor. Learn more at sbmm.org.

About Girls Inc. of Carpinteria

Learn more about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria at girlsinc-carp.org