So you’re walking down the block in California and spot them, those colorful little tents promising “free government phones.” Sounds like a come up, right? Not quite. The California LifeLine program is legit, but there are some sketchy free phone agents out there. These shady street hustlers are just chasing a quick buck by turning sidewalks to full on identity theft operations.

Federal investigators just put the whole scam on blast: Corrupt phone agents were out here enrolling dead folks for free phones. Yeah, dead people. These free-phone agents were running the hustle so heavy that the FCC snatched their verification power faster than a cat knocking a glass cup off the counter while staring you dead in the eye. But the real victims? Regular folks just trying to get by. These bad street agents got caught snapping photos of driver’s licenses, scanning Social Security cards, and sliding hidden skimmers across EBT cards.They might even claim you were denied just to steal your free phone and sell it later.

You walk away with a government brick for a phone that lacks the processing power to load its own settings menu. Forty-eight hours later, your food stamps are completely drained, and you realize you just traded your monthly grocery budget for a plastic paperweight that can’t even dial out. Where I come from, that’s not a come up, that’s a set up.

So here’s the plan: Don’t trade your identity for a sidewalk signup. Never hand your physical ID, EBT card, or PIN codes to somebody posted up under a canopy offering you a free phone. If you actually qualify for a free phone, skip the tents entirely and apply from your own device or a trusted friend through official channels at CaliforniaLifeLine.com.

Your identity is worth way more than a free phone. Lock down your personal information.

Free stuff is sometimes used as bait, so stay clear of some of these sketchy sidewalk scammers.