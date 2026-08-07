Mayoral candidate Kristen Sneddon is concerned about the cost of living in Santa Barbara, especially housing. But she is not alone and this is not new. Everyone is concerned about working families being squeezed out of our expensive city. But her caring is not the same as governing wisely.

Experts and studies advised against rent control (aka rent stabilization), and voters have repeatedly rejected it. But Sneddon did not want us to vote. She, among four City Council members, already decided for you. Now, the council is exposed to lawsuits for violating constitutional rights, at taxpayer’s expense.

Sneddon sees no problem with having others pay the costs of her decisions. In this and other instances she ignores taxpayer costs. She backed millions of dollars for redundant State Street planning consultants, most recently, another $92,773.

Leadership involves good decision making, tight budgets, and healthy reserves. When Sneddon was told the city budget reserves were gone at the June council meeting, she expressed complete surprise. The money is gone and the very person responsible for spending it was surprised. Sneddon lacks sound judgment and is not concerned with spending the money that we pay through increasing fees for parking, permits, processing fees on top of the taxes on sales, utilities, occupancy, and business.

We the people who fund things, deserve to know our money is being spent responsibly, that outcomes are achieved, and that the outcomes justify the cost. Sneddon has failed.