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Santa Barbara, Calif. — Apples to Zucchini Cooking School has received a generous $50,000 grant from an anonymous donor dedicated to strengthening the organization’s greatest asset: its people.

The funding will support staff through wage increases, performance bonuses, health care benefits, professional training, and conference attendance, ensuring the nonprofit can continue to attract, retain, and develop exceptional educators and team members who serve the community every day.

“Our staff is the heart of everything we do,” said Jill Barton, Executive Director of Apples to Zucchini Cooking School. “Every class we teach, every child we inspire, and every family we bring together around the table is possible because of the dedication, creativity, and compassion of our team. This extraordinary gift recognizes that investing in people is one of the most meaningful ways to strengthen our mission.”

Apples to Zucchini Cooking School teaches children, teens, and adults how to prepare delicious, nutritious, and affordable meals using seasonal, local ingredients. Through hands-on cooking classes, participants gain lifelong culinary skills while building confidence, fostering connections, and experiencing the joy of sharing meals together.

The grant comes at a time when nonprofit organizations across the country face increasing challenges in recruiting and retaining qualified staff. By investing in competitive wages, employee wellness, and professional development, Apples to Zucchini aims to create a workplace where talented educators can build lasting careers while delivering high-quality programming throughout Santa Barbara County.

“Professional development and staff wellness are not luxuries – they are essential to delivering the best possible experience for our students,” Barton said. “This gift allows us to invest in our team so they can continue inspiring thousands of community members with the skills and confidence to cook, eat, and connect.”

While the donor has chosen to remain anonymous, the impact of the gift will be felt by every staff member and the thousands of participants who benefit from Apples to Zucchini’s programs each year.

“This remarkable act of generosity reflects a deep understanding that healthy organizations are built by supporting the people who make the mission possible,” Barton added. “We are profoundly grateful for this investment in our staff and, ultimately, in the community we serve.”

About Apples to Zucchini Cooking School

Apples to Zucchini Cooking School is a Santa Barbara County nonprofit that brings people together over shared meals by teaching children, teens, and adults to prepare delicious, nutritious, affordable meals using seasonal, local ingredients. Through hands-on cooking experiences, the organization builds lifelong cooking skills, strengthens families, and creates healthier, more connected communities.