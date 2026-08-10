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Re: People v. Arian Eteghaei

Santa Barbara County Superior Court 21CR80023

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., – Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced today that Arian Eteghaei was sentenced by the Honorable Judge Von Deroian to 30 years to life in state prison for sexually assaulting multiple victims while he was a student at UCSB.

On January 16, 2026, following a lengthy jury trial, Eteghaei was convicted of two felony sexual assault offenses – forcible rape and forcible sexual penetration – as well as misdemeanor domestic violence. The jury also found true a special allegation that the sexual offenses were committed against more than one victim.

District Attorney John T. Savrnoch stated: “This case would not have been possible without the extraordinary courage of the victims who came forward and participated in a long and difficult legal process. Their strength and willingness to testify allowed the truth to be heard and ultimately allowed the defendant to be held accountable for the serious harm he caused. We are also grateful to the jurors who devoted months to carefully listening to the evidence and thoughtfully carrying out their important role in our justice system.”

“I am also incredibly proud of the team whose dedication and hard work brought this defendant to justice. Senior Deputy District Attorney Lauren Franco led the prosecution with tremendous skill, determination, and commitment to the victims. She worked alongside University of California Police Department Sergeant Arlene Samaniego, former Detective Kovena Avila, District Attorney Investigator Chad Hunt, and District Attorney Investigator Commander Judi Estrada. We are also tremendously grateful to our entire Victim Witness Bureau for the support and care provided to the victims throughout this case, and especially Victim Witness Advocates Lourdes Negrete and Tiffany Carty, who worked closely with the victims throughout this long and difficult process. This case required years of persistence, careful investigation, and tremendous support for the victims.

The collective work of this team exemplifies the commitment of law enforcement, prosecutors, investigators, and victim advocates to seeking justice for survivors of sexual violence.”