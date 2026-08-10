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For nine years, BrightStar Care of Santa Barbara County and West Ventura County has proudly served families across the Central Coast with compassionate personal care, skilled nursing, and dependable support at home.

Since opening in 2017, our locally owned and operated team has remained committed to delivering a higher standard of care with professionalism, empathy, and clinical excellence.

We are grateful for the trust of our clients, families, caregivers, nurses, PTs, and referral partners who have been part of this journey.

Today, we continue to serve communities from Santa Maria to Camarillo with personalized care plans supervised by Registered Nurses and tailored to each client’s unique needs.