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CenCal Health shines spotlight on organizations strengthening community health during National Health Center Week Aug 2-8. (L to R) CenCal Health CEO Marina Owen presents a partnership appreciation award to Scott Black, CEO of American Indian Health & Services and Marie Yamamotoya, MD, Chief Medical Officer of American Indian Health & Services. | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., August 2026 — From farmworker families and tribal communities to children receiving care at school and people facing housing challenges, federally qualified health centers across the Central Coast provide residents with essential health services. During National Health Center Week, Aug. 2-8, CenCal Health, the Medi-Cal managed care plan for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, is recognizing five health center partners whose work helps expand access to care across the region.

“Health centers are often the first place people turn when they need care, and for many families, they are a trusted ally at every stage of life,” said Marina Owen, CEO of CenCal Health. “Their work extends beyond the exam room, helping neighbors navigate health challenges, access supportive services and build a foundation for long-term well-being.”

That community-based approach reflects the mission on which health centers were founded in 1965: expanding access to care in medically underserved communities. Since then, health centers have grown to serve more than 32 million patients each year, including millions enrolled in Medicaid, known as Medi-Cal in California, as well as uninsured individuals and residents of rural communities. Nearly 90% of health center patients live at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, according to the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.

Across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, federally qualified health centers serve diverse populations through a range of innovative models of care tailored to local needs. Collectively, they provide care to more than 150,000 CenCal Health members annually and play a critical role in the region’s healthcare safety net.

The five organizations being recognized are:

Santa Barbara County Health Care Centers, operated by the Santa Barbara County Health Department, provide primary and specialty care through a network of federally qualified health centers located in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Lompoc and Carpinteria. Collectively, these centers provide more than 120,000 patient visits annually. Santa Barbara County Health is a founding partner of CenCal Health, established in 1983.

American Indian Health & Services has served Santa Barbara County for more than 30 years and remains one of a limited number of Urban Indian Health Programs in the nation. The organization provides culturally responsive medical, dental, pediatric and behavioral health services while helping fulfill a critical need for American Indian and Alaska Native communities and other underserved residents.

Community Health Centers of the Central Coast operates one of the region’s largest networks of community-based health centers, with 27 locations serving patients throughout northern Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Beyond clinic-based care, the organization expands access through school-based services, mobile health programs, and outreach supporting individuals experiencing homelessness, agricultural workers, and underserved communities.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics has provided community-based health care for more than five decades and today serves approximately one in every 10 residents in South Santa Barbara County. Its integrated care model includes medical, dental, behavioral health, substance use disorder treatment, and enhanced care management services.

Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic combines modern medicine with culturally informed care to support Native American families and the broader community. The clinic provides medical, dental, behavioral health and social services while expanding access to care for rural residents throughout the Santa Ynez Valley.

Throughout National Health Center Week, CenCal Health is honoring physicians and staff at each organization with an award of appreciation recognizing their invaluable contributions to community health and the well-being of Central Coast residents.

“The strength of community health centers lies in the teams of caring professionals whose compassion and commitment help patients feel supported and cared for every day,” Owen said. “It’s a privilege to recognize these outstanding provider partners for the profound difference they make in people’s lives.”

For more information about CenCal Health, visit http://www.cencalhealth.org.