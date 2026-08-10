Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

LOMPOC, CA, August 7, 2026 – The City of Lompoc is proud to announce the appointment of Kevin Shay as chief of the Lompoc City Fire Department.

Shay, set to officially enter the new role on August 8th, has been serving as Interim Fire Chief since March 26th. During his time as Interim Chief, Shay led the department through a period of organizational change while remaining focused on reliable emergency response and long-term improvements.

Lompoc City Manager Dean Albro said he is excited to announce Kevin Shay as the city’s new fire chief:

“After careful consideration of all applicants, Kevin Shay was selected for the position. His extensive firefighting experience and years of service to the Lompoc community demonstrate both his commitment to public service and professionalism,” Albro said. “Chief Shay’s dedicated leadership will benefit both our community and the Lompoc Fire Department. I look forward to working with Chief Kevin Shay in his new role as Lompoc Fire Department’s fire chief.”

With over 20 years in the fire service, Chief Shay has served the Lompoc community for the last 18 years, promoting through the ranks while serving in operational, training, EMS and administrative leadership assignments. Throughout his career, he has been committed to ongoing professional development for firefighters while also strengthening relationships with neighboring agencies and community partners. In addition to his work with the Lompoc Fire Department, Chief Shay serves as part-time faculty with the Allan Hancock College Regional Fire Academy, where he has helped train future firefighters throughout the region.

“It is an incredible honor to serve as fire chief,” Shay said. “This department has given me opportunities throughout my career that I will always be grateful for. I am humbled by the confidence the city has placed in me, and I look forward to continuing to serve alongside the men and women of this department.” As fire chief, Shay will continue focusing on the department’s core responsibilities while addressing the challenges facing the fire service today. His priorities include maintaining a highly trained workforce, improving recruitment and retention and replacing aging equipment and facilities. Chief Shay is also committed to strengthening regional partnerships and ensuring the department remains financially responsible. Chief Shay looks forward to continuing to provide the level of service the Lompoc community expects.

“Our responsibility is to provide dependable service every day, regardless of the challenges we face,” Shay said. “That starts with taking care of our people, making informed decisions and keeping community needs at the center of what the department does. We have a great department, and I am excited about what we will accomplish for both our department and the city of Lompoc.”

The Lompoc Fire Department provides fire suppression, emergency medical services, rescue, fire prevention, public education, and disaster preparedness for the City of Lompoc. The department also serves as an active partner in Santa Barbara County’s regional emergency response system, working closely with neighboring agencies to protect the communities they collectively serve.