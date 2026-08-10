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Courtesy: Brian McDonnell

Santa Barbara, CA — August 10, 2026 —Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) is proud to announce that acclaimed author and New York Times bestselling writer Cheryl Strayed will serve as the keynote speaker for the 14th Annual Heroes of Hospice luncheon on Sunday, September 27, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

Centered around the theme “One Wild and Precious Life,” this year’s event celebrates the everyday moments that quietly become life’s greatest treasures—and the people who make them unforgettable. Inspired by Mary Oliver’s timeless question, the luncheon invites guests to reflect on love, resilience, hope, and the everyday experiences that ultimately remind us what matters most. Few contemporary writers have explored those themes with more honesty and compassion than Cheryl Strayed.

“Every day at Hospice of Santa Barbara, we are reminded that the moments people cherish most are often the simplest ones—a conversation around the dinner table, a walk with someone they love, or an ordinary afternoon together,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “While we often spend our lives searching for extraordinary moments, Cheryl’s writing reminds us of the extraordinary found in everyday life. Her wisdom, authenticity, and lived experience make her the perfect person to help our community reflect on what truly matters and inspire us to embrace our own one wild and precious life.”

Strayed is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail, which was adapted into the Academy Award-nominated film starring Reese Witherspoon. Her bestselling collection Tiny Beautiful Things, based on her beloved “Dear Sugar” advice columns, was adapted into a Hulu limited series and continues to be performed as a stage production in theaters across the country.

Her other works include the critically acclaimed novel Torch and the bestselling collection Brave Enough, featuring more than 100 of her most inspiring quotations. With more than five million books sold worldwide and translations in over 40 languages, Strayed has become one of today’s most influential voices on grief, courage, love, and resilience. Her award-winning essays have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post Magazine, Vogue, and The Best American Essays. She also hosted the popular podcasts Dear Sugar and Sugar Calling and currently hosts the weekly podcast Mind Over Mountain for the iHeart Women’s Sports network.

The Heroes of Hospice luncheon is Hospice of Santa Barbara’s signature annual fundraising and community recognition event, honoring local individuals and organizations whose compassion and service strengthen the Santa Barbara community. Proceeds directly support the organization’s free counseling, grief support, and patient care services for children, teens, adults, and families facing the impact of serious illness or the loss of a loved one.

Following a sold-out 2025 luncheon featuring renowned grief expert David Kessler, the 2026 event is also expected to attract a large audience. This year’s Heroes of Hospice award recipients will be announced at a later date.

About Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services at no cost to individuals and families coping with the impact of a life-threatening illness or the death of a loved one. The organization also offers grief counseling for children and teens through its offices and on 17 local elementary, junior high, and high school campuses throughout Santa Barbara County.