Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) Graduates 14 Resident Teens from Summer Program Career and College Preparation at the Heart of “Preparación, Bienestar y Cultura”

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Top row left to right: Kaylee Alejandra-Padilla, Delilah Santillan, Joshua Gomez Lopez, Alex Soto, Joshua Inda, Francisco Rodriguez Cabrera; Bottom row, left to right: Hector Avila, Josefa Olivo, Janelle Vargas, Leah Abundez, Genezaret Lopez, Veronica Villegas, Valerie Villegas, Santiago Dominguez, Nicolas Dominguez, Leticia Zuniga | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, Calif. – August 10, 2026 – The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) recently celebrated the graduation of 14 students from its free, four-week Preparación, Bienestar y Cultura (PBC) summer program. Designed for HACSB residents entering grades 9–12, the program equips students with the tools, resources, and experiences needed to prepare for college, careers, and future success. Since its launch four years ago, 65 students have completed the program.

PBC provides a well-rounded experience that promotes educational achievement, social-emotional wellness, and cultural awareness. Throughout the four-week program, students participate in college tours, educational field trips, community service projects, and interactive workshops. Participants also earn community service hours and receive a backpack filled with school supplies to help them begin the academic year prepared.

“While HACSB’s primary mission is to provide affordable housing; our resident programs extend that mission by investing in the success of the families we serve,” said Rob Fredericks, CEO, HACSB. “Programs like PBC encourage our youth to think intentionally about their futures, explore higher education opportunities, and build the confidence and skills they’ll need to achieve their goals.”

A key component of the Preparación, Bienestar y Cultura program is fostering cultural awareness and helping students develop a stronger sense of identity and belonging. Through interactive workshops and presentations, participants explore topics including social justice, civic engagement, social movements, and family and cultural traditions. These experiences are designed to strengthen critical thinking, academic success, and meaningful involvement in their communities.

The program is made possible through the support of dedicated community partners that provide instruction, mentorship, and resources on a variety of topics. Partners include Cal-SOAP (California Student Opportunity and Access Program), the Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation, Domestic Violence Solutions, AHA!, Santa Barbara Public Library, Mental Wellness Center, Rooted Santa Barbara County, Pacific Pride Foundation, Impact Leadership Network, and The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara is a local public agency created for the purpose of providing safe, decent, and quality affordable housing and supportive services to eligible persons with limited incomes, through a variety of federal, state, local and private resources. Since 1969, the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has developed and/or secured over 4,000 units of affordable rental housing for Santa Barbara through a variety of federal, state, local and private funding sources. For more information, please visit hacsb.org.