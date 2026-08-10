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With anecdotes and descriptions, Thompson’s new book, The De La Guerras of Santa Barbara brings the De La Guerra family to life, and profiles De La Guerra descendants through the start of the 21st Century.

The story of the De La Guerra family has never been fully told, and yet the importance of the family in the history of Santa Barbara is compelling. Thompson cast a spotlight on the De La Guerra women who are so often overlooked in history books.

“I spent two years researching and writing this collection of stories, working with local genealogist, Michel Nellis, who provided family charts showing births, marriages and deaths for the book. I was privileged to be able to work with several local heirs of the De La Guerra family who shared their stories as well as family pictures,” Thompson said. “I tell stories that bring the family history to life through the generations and into the twenty-first century.”

In a recent interview, Thompson said, “In a sense, this book is my way of saying thank you to all the people of Santa Barbara for the rich and rewarding life I have enjoyed for almost sixty years living here. To fully appreciate Santa Barbara, you must understand her history. What better way to learn that history than through the people who founded our unique and beautiful city.”

Retired historian of the Gledhill Library, Michael Redmon said, “General readers will delight in award-winning novelist and historian Willard Thompson’s approachable style in his new book. A fascinating read.”

The De La Guerras of Santa Barbra is available at Tecolote Book Shop in Montecito, Chaucer’s, the Santa Barbara Historical Museum and on Amazon