I have been a long time, huge fan of Larry David’s for many years and was thrilled to see in this week’s Independent that he is headlining ”A Conversation With Larry David” at the Arlington on September 24. However, when I went online to purchase tickets, I was both shocked and appalled to see that ticket prices range from $200 up to $1,400 each. WTF?

As a resident of Santa Barbara, I would have thought Mr. David would have chosen to make this event accessible to his many local fans. Instead, he has opted to turn it into another elitist, wealthy-only-need-apply showcase. While I am able to afford a ticket, I cannot in good conscience support this behavior. I will, indeed, curb my enthusiasm.

Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty bad!