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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — [August 7, 2026] — The Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation (PASF), a nonprofit dedicated to providing financial assistance to performing arts students and backing music educational outreach organizations within the Santa Barbara community, today announced it has awarded $56,000 in community grants to nine local arts organizations. The funding will directly support a diverse mix of year-round academies, seasonal camps, and targeted outreach programs designed to foster musical growth, accessibility, and appreciation for instrumental and vocal music among youth across Santa Barbara County.

“We believe there is an urgent, mission-driven obligation to invest in music education today to ensure future generations can enjoy high-caliber professional music,” said Deborah Bertling, PASF Board President. “Thanks to the immense generosity of our donors, we are in a position to award these grants, supporting foundational music education at the grassroots level and nurturing promising local talent.”

This year’s grant recipients represent a comprehensive approach to music education—ranging from introductory classroom appreciation to elite, pre-professional training:

Santa Barbara Symphony: Facilitating both the Concerts for Young People program—introducing elementary students to live orchestral music at the Granada Theatre—and underwriting performance training for the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony program.

Santa Barbara Strings: Providing specialized string instrument training, technique building, and collaborative ensemble experiences from preparatory to advanced levels.

Music Academy of the West: Sponsoring the prestigious High School Intensive program, which offers elite, conservatory-level training to highly motivated young musicians.

Santa Barbara Education Foundation: Powering three vital programs: Keep the Beat (providing instruments and lessons to school children), alongside the enrichment-focused Band Camp and String Camp summer programs.

CAMA (Community Arts Music Association): Enabling “Music Matters,” a docent-led, in-school music appreciation program that brings classical music history and active listening directly into local classrooms.

Opera Santa Barbara: Supporting the Student Matinee Program, giving youth access to live opera, alongside online resources designed to help local teachers bring vocal arts and opera history into the classroom.

State Street Ballet: Securing scholarships for their Summer Conservatory program, as well as student matinee tickets to make professional, music-driven performances accessible to underserved student audiences.

Santa Barbara Chamber Players: Funding an interactive educational concert designed to introduce students to the power of live classical instrumentation.

Santa Barbara Choral Society: Advancing the Community Audition Workshop and professional singer development, helping to prepare the next generation of vocalists and conductors.

These vital organizational grants—which support annual, seasonal, and specialized music programs throughout the region—are made possible primarily through the generous gifts of PASF’s donors. This community support directly complements PASF’s annual spring music competition, which awards scholarships to individual student finalists.

About the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation

Established in 1982, the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation (PASF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to encouraging, nurturing, and supporting young musicians and vocalists in Santa Barbara County. Through its annual music competition, PASF awards substantial scholarships to outstanding young instrumentalists and vocalists to support private instruction, summer programs, higher education, and instrument acquisitions. Additionally, PASF provides critical organizational grants to local music education programs, ensuring a vibrant, multi-generational future for classical music in our community.

To learn more about the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation, its annual competition, or how to support young local musicians and vocalists, visit http://www.pasfsb.org.