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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (August 6, 2026) — Civil Air Patrol’s Santa Barbara Composite Squadron 131 proudly announces that Cadet Captain Zoe Rychlik was awarded the prestigious Amelia Earhart Award during the squadron’s meeting on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

The Amelia Earhart Award is one of Civil Air Patrol’s highest cadet achievements, recognizing exceptional leadership, aerospace education, physical fitness, and character development. Fewer than five percent of Civil Air Patrol cadets nationwide earn this distinction.

Squadron Commander First Lieutenant P. Sean Lavelle praised Cadet Captain Rychlik’s accomplishment, saying,

“In all my time with Civil Air Patrol Santa Barbara Squadron, this is the highest honor I have ever seen a cadet achieve.“

Earning the Amelia Earhart Award marks a significant milestone in the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program and reflects Cadet Captain Rychlik’s dedication, perseverance, and commitment to excellence. The award recognizes cadets who have demonstrated outstanding leadership while completing rigorous academic, fitness, and character development requirements.

As part of her continued commitment to aviation, Cadet Captain Rychlik also recently attended the Civil Air Patrol National Flight Academy, where she completed 15 hours of flight training in pursuit of her pilot’s license. The intensive flight experience provided her with valuable hands-on aviation training and furthered her development as a young leader pursuing a future in aviation.

Her pursuit of flight training alongside her achievement of the Amelia Earhart Award underscores Rychlik’s commitment to aviation and leadership and exemplifies the opportunities available to cadets through Civil Air Patrol.

“Cadet Captain Rychlik’s accomplishments demonstrate what is possible when a young person combines dedication, discipline, and a genuine passion for aviation and service,” said Lavelle. “We are extremely proud of what she has achieved and look forward to seeing where her commitment to aviation and leadership takes her next.”

The members of Santa Barbara Composite Squadron 131 congratulate Cadet Captain Rychlik on this remarkable achievement and look forward to her continued success in Civil Air Patrol.

The Civil Air Patrol Santa Barbara Composite Squadron 131 welcomes youth interested in leadership, aviation, emergency services, and aerospace education, as well as adults interested in volunteering.

The squadron meets every Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. local time.

About Civil Air Patrol

Founded in 1941 and established as the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force seven years later, Civil Air Patrol is chartered by Congress as a nonprofit organization for the purposes of youth development, aerospace education, and to promote general aviation. In an auxiliary role as a Total Force partner of the Air Force, CAP operates the world’s largest fleet of single-engine aircraft for search and rescue, disaster relief, training, and education. Civil Air Patrol is dedicated to serving America’s communities, saving lives, and shaping futures.

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