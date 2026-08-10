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SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 10, 2026

Santa Barbara Public Library is planning ahead, and we want you in the room. Join us for one of three community workshops where your voice helps guide the Library’s next chapter. Tell us what’s working, what’s missing, and what you’d love to see more of. Whether you’re a lifelong library lover, a student, a parent, or are just curious – your ideas matter.

All ages welcome. Light refreshments provided. Spanish language interpretation available. No library card required, just your voice!



We will talk about:

What do you value most about your library?

What could be better?

What does your community need?

Ideas for the future?





Choose the workshop that works best for you:

Monday, August 17

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Central Library, Faulkner Gallery (40 E. Anapamu St.)

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Tuesday, August 18

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Eastside Library (1102 E. Montecito St.)

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Thursday, August 20

4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montecito Library (1469 East Valley Rd.)

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Can’t make it to any of these? Fill out our online survey, visit Library Survey 2026 (SBPLibary.org/Survey2026).

Workshops are facilitated by LegacyWorks Group, an independent local nonprofit, to ensure an open and impartial conversation.

About Santa Barbara Public Library

Santa Barbara Public Library, established in 1882, offers free access to books, technology, programs, and resources for all. Everyone is invited to explore our collections, connect with the community, and enjoy a wide range of events. From the Stacks to the Streets, SBPL promotes literacy through community. We are books, and more!